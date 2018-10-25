Alex Tuch’s return shuffles Golden Knights’ forward lines

Forward Alex Tuch was slotted in at right wing on the second line in his return from injury on Wednesday night with Tomas Hyka dropping to the third line.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch’s return to the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks led to a bit of reshuffling in their lineup.

Coach Gerard Gallant slotted Tuch at right wing on the second line alongside Max Pacioretty and Erik Haula in the spot Tomas Hyka had occupied for the last several games.

Hyka slid down to right wing on the third line with Tomas Nosek and Cody Eakin. Ryan Carpenter, who had been on the third line, was a healthy scratch.

The first and fourth lines remained intact Wednesday night.

There was almost an immediate payoff for Tuch in his season debut as he worked a give-and-go with Haula in the first period, only to have the return pass deflected by Vancouver defenseman Erik Gudbranson just before Tuch had a chance for a shot in front of the net.

Tuch, who had 15 goals and 37 points last season, was activated from injured reserve Wednesday and was playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason. Defenseman Deryk Engelland was placed on the injured reserve list to make room for Tuch, but should be eligible to return as soon as he’s healthy, so the move essentially just buys the team some time on making a permanent roster decision.

Gallant says Engelland is nearing a return from an upper body injury suffered Oct. 13 against the Flyers.

Battle Born

The Knights plan to celebrate Nevada Day on Friday by wearing their white road jerseys and are asking fans to don the same color for the 3 p.m. game against Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Arena.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Host Committee will give away light up sticks to the first 4,000 fans at Toshiba Plaza.

SilverSummit will host a children’s area outside T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights announced they will also wear white jerseys at home on Nov. 23 against the Flames and Dec. 23 against the Kings.

No shades of gray

All fans in attendance for Friday’s game will receive a Deryk Engelland bobblehead.

One of the figurines was being passed around the Knights’ locker room after practice on Monday.

Defenseman Jon Merrill was surprised at the detail, with one glaring exception.

“It’s really good, right? It looks just like him,” Merrill said. “Well, except that there’s no gray in the beard.”

Down on the farm

Forward Gage Quinney scored a hat trick for the Knights’ AHL affiliate in Chicago during a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas native now has five goals in seven games for the Wolves.

Knights extend 15 Seconds of Fame deal

The Knights announced they would continue their partnership with 15 Seconds of Fame, a mobile app that allows fans to retrieve video of their appearances on the video board in the arena.

“The feedback we received regarding (the app) during our inaugural season was extremely positive,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Our partnership with (the app) has enabled Golden Knights fans to capture all the fun, exciting moments that they star in on Knight Tron and can relive again and again.”

