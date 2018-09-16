Golden Knights/NHL

Brandon Pirri faces uphill battle to make Golden Knights roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2018 - 6:31 pm
 

Brandon Pirri is wise enough at this point in his career to know what he’s up against.

“This league’s all about ‘What can you do for me?’” he said.

In the case of Pirri, he can score goals. That’s never been an issue for the 27-year-old Toronto native.

But Pirri is the first to admit he also has limitations to his game. His skills are best-suited to the role of a top-six forward and power-play specialist, which leaves him facing an uphill battle to make the Golden Knights’ 23-man roster.

Pirri will not be in the lineup when Knights host Arizona at 5 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in the exhibition opener.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“I don’t know which way they’re going, but if I do well in camp, you want to force their hand and make them make a tough decision,” Pirri said Saturday after practice at City National Arena.

“I try not to worry about that. When I was younger, I’d stress out about that stuff. And now, I’m just having fun with it. After last year, I got back to really enjoying the game playing meaningful minutes, and I’m just fortunate to get to play.”

Pirri was signed to a two-way contract by the Knights last season after he failed to latch on with the Florida Panthers following a professional tryout.

Pirri was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League and tied for the team lead with 29 goals in 57 games.

He earned a late-season call-up by the Knights and netted three goals in two games, including a two-goal effort in the Knights’ 5-4 shootout victory at Vancouver on April 3.

“He’s a shooter. He’s always looking to score,” said Knights forward Tomas Hyka, one of Pirri’s linemates in Chicago. “You can see when he’s got the puck, the first thing he wants to do is shoot the puck and score goals.”

Pirri was a second-round pick by Chicago in 2009 and posted big numbers in the AHL, but he couldn’t crack a Blackhawks roster that was in the middle of winning three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

His best season came with Florida in 2014-15 when Pirri tallied 22 goals in 49 games under coach Gerard Gallant.

“I know what he brings. He’s a goal scorer, and that’s what he does real well,” Gallant said. “There’s some knocks about his game, obviously, and that’s why he hasn’t played full time in the NHL. But he’s a character guy who every time we called him up he seemed to put the puck in the back of the net.”

Pirri’s commitment on the defensive side of the puck has been questioned throughout his pro career, and he hasn’t been able to establish himself at the NHL level.

In parts of nine seasons with four teams, Pirri has 101 points (60 goals, 41 assists) in 226 career NHL appearances.

“I’m not a fourth-liner. I can’t go out there and bang. I’m just not physically wired like that,” Pirri said. “For me, it’s more of a puck-possession game, capitalize on the opportunities.”

Pirri signed a two-way contract with the Knights in June, though his path to the NHL is blocked by more established forwards.

The Knights have a spot open for a third-line winger, and Pirri could be an option for Gallant.

During Saturday’s scrimmage, Pirri skated on a line with center Paul Stastny and winger Reilly Smith and was turned away on two scoring chances from close range.

“I know that probably I’ve got to beat someone out to make the team, but I’d be cheating myself if I wasn’t coming here trying to make this team,” Pirri said. “I’m going to do everything I can to at least try to make the decision really hard on them. That seemed like the theme last year for these guys is they all just got a chance, and I’m looking for that same thing.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 26, 2018
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Edge 2018 NHL Draft Recap
Bryan Salmond Recaps The Vegas Golden Knights 2018 Draft picks Rounds 2-7.
Golden Edge : NHL Draft Round 1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the first round of the NHL Draft picks and the rumors surrounding the Knights recruiting Ilya Kovalchuk.
Golden Knights 2018 NHL Draft Preview
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides a preview heading into the 2018 NHL Draft and Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee discusses how the team has prepared for it.
Golden Knights Release Schedule For 2018-19 NHL Season
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 21
Golden Edge: Knights Take Home Four Awards
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the NHL awards where the Golden Knights won in four of the categories.
George McPhee On Winning General Manager Of The Year
Golden Knights General Manager George Mcphee talks about winning General Manager of the Year and the Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland On Winning Mark Messier Award
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about winning the Mark Messier award how much impact a team can have on a community.
Gerard Gallant On Winning Jack Adams Award
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about winning the Jack Adams award at the NHL Awards.
William Karlsson On Winning The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
William Karlsson goes over the Golden Knights season and him winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like