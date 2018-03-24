Budding star Nathan MacKinnon sparks Avalanche’s high-scoring top line

New linemates have helped Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon rebound after three sub-par seasons.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon skates against Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon was about to explain the reasons for his fantastic season when Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog cut him off.

“Better linemates,” offered Landeskog.

Landeskog is slightly biased, since he skates on MacKinnon’s left wing. But the Avalanche’s leading scorer also agreed with that assessment.

“I think it’s progression and a bit of both,” said the 22-year-old MacKinnon. “Obviously we’ve been fortunate to have chemistry as a team, and especially our line has been really dominant this season. It’s nice. My previous seasons, we’ve had to mix and match lines in order to develop chemistry and that’s a big part of succeeding in this league is building chemistry with your linemates. We have that right now.”

MacKinnon was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2014.

But his production dipped the past three seasons and he posted 16 goals and 53 points last year when the Avalanche struggled to the worst record in the league.

“I think after last season, everyone wanted to prove themselves as a top player in this league again,” MacKinnon said. “I think a lot of us have proven that.”

MacKinnon has spent most of the season between Landeskog and 21-year-old right wing Mikko Rantanen, and he entered Saturday’s games third in the NHL in scoring with 92 points (38 goals, 54 assists).

MacKinnon has a league-high 31 points in 17 games since returning from injury on Feb. 18, and his 11 game-winning goals are tied for first overall with Calgary’s Sean Monahan.

That’s helped elevate the Avalanche into playoff contention after the team traded want-away forward Matt Duchene to Ottawa on Nov. 5.

“If (Duchene) was here or not, I think we’d be in the same position,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously, whatever happened happened. We brought in all the young guys that are succeeding and it’s been really important for our success.”

MacKinnon and the Avalanche could face the Golden Knights in the opening round of the playoffs, and he should garner plenty of votes in a wide-open race for the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

“He’s a superstar in the league,” Rantanen said. “With his speed, I think he can make a lot of room for me and (Landeskog) on the outside because the (defense) has to honor his speed. The way all three of us see the game, we see the game pretty much similar, so that makes the chemistry easier.

“He wanted to take the team on his shoulders, and he’s done a great job of it.”

Off the hook

The expansion draft for the potential Seattle franchise likely wouldn’t take place until the summer of 2020 and will have the same rules the Knights had in June.

But the Knights reportedly will be exempt from losing a player.

According to Sportsnet.ca, the Knights would not have to submit a protected players list for the future expansion draft since they will not get a share of the $650 million expansion fee the Oak View Group will fork over when the NHL approves its expansion application.

Olczyk update

Eddie Olcyzk announced during the first intermission of Thursday’s Canucks-Blackhawks game that he is cancer-free.

The 51-year-old Olcyzk is a color analyst for the Blackhawks and NBC Sports. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in the summer.

“All the cancer is gone,” he said. “We beat this thing, and I say we because it has been a team effort.”

