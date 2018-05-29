By the numbers: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Capitals:
1-for-1 — Knights scores on the power play.
2 — Postseason goals by Knights forward Ryan Reaves, who failed to score a goal in 21 regular-season games with Vegas.
2.7 — Seconds left when Knights forward Tomas Nosek scored an empty-net goal that beat the “puck line” at the sports books.
4 — Lead changes, the most in a Stanley Cup Final game.
5 — Playoff points for Nosek, who had 15 points during the regular season.
5.5 — The over/under on the game, which went over on John Carlson’s second-period goal.
8 — Combined penalty minutes.
9 — Hits by Capitals forward Tom Wilson, the last of which earned him a charging penalty for a blindside hit on Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault.
10 — Number of goals, the most in a Stanley Cup Final game since Chicago and Boston combined for 11 in Game 4 in 2013.
18 — Blocks by the Capitals, two more than the Knights.
21:52 — Time on ice by Shea Theodore, leading all Knights players.
22 — Takeaways by the Knights.
33 — Faceoffs won by the Knights, two more than the Capitals.
34 —Shots on goal by the Knights, six more than the Capitals.
38 — Hits by the Capitals, 13 more than the Knights.
60-1 — The odds of Knights forward Colin Miller scoring the first goal, which he did 7:15 into the game.
