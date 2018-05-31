By the numbers: Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

0 — Goals by Jonathan Marchessault, the Knights’ leading scorer in the playoffs, during the past four games.
1 — Stanley Cup Final goals by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who had yet to advance this far in 12 previous seasons.
1-5 — Capitals’ Stanley Cup Final record after Wednesday’s victory.
3 — Times since the 2005 lockout that the Stanley Cup Final has been tied 1-1.
9 — Shots by Marchessault, more than twice as many as any other player.
10:21 — Minutes and seconds in the third period in which the Knights went without a shot on goal.
11 — Combined penalties by both teams.
12 — Giveaways by the Knights, eight more than the Capitals.
15 — Most combined goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final since 1982 when the Canucks and Islanders scored 21.
19 — Takeaways by the Knights, 13 more than the Capitals.
20 — First-period goals by the Capitals, the most by any team during the postseason.
27:13 — Minutes on the ice by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, the most of any player in Game 2.
30 — Career postseason goals by Knights forward James Neal, who scored a first-period goal.
46 —Hits by the Capitals, seven more than the Knights.
58.5 — Percentage of faceoffs won by the Knights.
65 — Combined shots on goal.
220 — Games including the playoffs that the Capitals’ Brooks Orpik went without a goal until Game 2, the longest active drought entering the game.
