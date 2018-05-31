By the numbers: Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Washington Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) looks for a shot against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

0 — Goals by Jonathan Marchessault, the Knights’ leading scorer in the playoffs, during the past four games.

1 — Stanley Cup Final goals by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who had yet to advance this far in 12 previous seasons.

1-5 — Capitals’ Stanley Cup Final record after Wednesday’s victory.

3 — Times since the 2005 lockout that the Stanley Cup Final has been tied 1-1.

9 — Shots by Marchessault, more than twice as many as any other player.

10:21 — Minutes and seconds in the third period in which the Knights went without a shot on goal.

11 — Combined penalties by both teams.

12 — Giveaways by the Knights, eight more than the Capitals.

15 — Most combined goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final since 1982 when the Canucks and Islanders scored 21.

19 — Takeaways by the Knights, 13 more than the Capitals.

20 — First-period goals by the Capitals, the most by any team during the postseason.

27:13 — Minutes on the ice by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, the most of any player in Game 2.

30 — Career postseason goals by Knights forward James Neal, who scored a first-period goal.

46 —Hits by the Capitals, seven more than the Knights.

58.5 — Percentage of faceoffs won by the Knights.

65 — Combined shots on goal.

220 — Games including the playoffs that the Capitals’ Brooks Orpik went without a goal until Game 2, the longest active drought entering the game.

