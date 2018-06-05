By the numbers: Stanley Cup Game 4 between Capitals, Knights

Monday nights key numbers from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

By the numbers

Key numbers from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:

3 —The Golden Knights’ longest losing streak of the season, which they matched Monday night.

4 — Sets of teammates in the past 20 years to score at least 12 goals each in a postseason. Capitals Alex Ovechkin (14 goals) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (12) are the latest.

16 — Goals allowed Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury through four games; he allowed 27 goals in the previous 15 playoff games combined.

23-22 — All-time record for the Capitals in Game 4s in the playoffs (11-8 at home).

24 — Blocked shots by the Capitals, 16 more than the Knights.

30 — Shots on goal by the Knights, seven more than the Capitals.

31 — Consecutive Stanley Cup Final series won by teams after they take a 3-1 lead.

32-1 —All-time final record of teams entering Game 5 with a 3-1 lead.

39 —Years since a Washington pro team had a lead in a best-of-seven championship series.

52 — Combined penalty minutes Monday night.

54 — Postseason points by Capitals’ John Carlson, tying the team record for most by a defenseman.

72:14 — Minutes and seconds between Golden Knights goals from the third period of Game 3 to the third period of Game 4.

$1,092 — Cheapest ticket on StubHub for Game 4.

