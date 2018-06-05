By the numbers: Stanley Cup Game 4 between Capitals, Knights

By the numbers
Key numbers from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:
3 —The Golden Knights’ longest losing streak of the season, which they matched Monday night.
4 — Sets of teammates in the past 20 years to score at least 12 goals each in a postseason. Capitals Alex Ovechkin (14 goals) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (12) are the latest.
16 — Goals allowed Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury through four games; he allowed 27 goals in the previous 15 playoff games combined.
23-22 — All-time record for the Capitals in Game 4s in the playoffs (11-8 at home).
24 — Blocked shots by the Capitals, 16 more than the Knights.
30 — Shots on goal by the Knights, seven more than the Capitals.
31 — Consecutive Stanley Cup Final series won by teams after they take a 3-1 lead.
32-1 —All-time final record of teams entering Game 5 with a 3-1 lead.
39 —Years since a Washington pro team had a lead in a best-of-seven championship series.
52 — Combined penalty minutes Monday night.
54 — Postseason points by Capitals’ John Carlson, tying the team record for most by a defenseman.
72:14 — Minutes and seconds between Golden Knights goals from the third period of Game 3 to the third period of Game 4.
$1,092 — Cheapest ticket on StubHub for Game 4.
