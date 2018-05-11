Clark County declares playoff game days ‘Knight Up Days’

The teal ban issued by the City of Las Vegas in response to the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks may be lifted, but a new proclamation has taken over for the Knights’ upcoming Western Conference Final series.
The Clark County Commission issued a proclamation Thursday dubbing all Knights’ game days “Knight Up Days” throughout Clark County for the remainder of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.
The commission issued the proclamation “to recognize and honor” the Knights’ historic inaugural season, encouraging Clark County residents to support the team through the playoffs.
The proclamation made by the Clark County Commission is as follows:
WHEREAS, it is the policy and pleasure of the Board of County Commissioners to recognize and honor organizations that bring joy and excitement, and enhance the quality of life in our community; and
WHEREAS, the Vegas Golden Knights made sports history with the most successful inaugural season for any new professional sports team; and
WHEREAS, the Vegas Golden Knights built upon a terrific regular season with wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and are continuing their unprecedented run in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs; and
WHEREAS, Golden Knights’ fans from across Clark County and elsewhere have been showing their support for the team by wearing Golden Knights’ jerseys, shirts and other clothing, and displaying Golden Knights’ banners and flags; and
WHEREAS, we are all proud to call the “Vegas Born” Golden Knights our home team and eagerly await the next time the puck drops; and
NOW, THEREFORE, WE, the Board of Commissioners of Clark County, Nevada, do hereby celebrate the success of the Golden Knights, and proclaim all Vegas Golden Knights’ game days for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs as
KNIGHT UP DAYS
on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Clark County, and encourage all residents to support our home team during this exciting time.