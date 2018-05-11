Clark County declares playoff game days ‘Knight Up Days’

The Clark County Commission issued a proclamation Thursday dubbing all Knights’ game days “Knight Up Days” throughout Clark County for the remainder of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks shake hands at the end of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-0 to win the series. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The teal ban issued by the City of Las Vegas in response to the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks may be lifted, but a new proclamation has taken over for the Knights’ upcoming Western Conference Final series.

The commission issued the proclamation “to recognize and honor” the Knights’ historic inaugural season, encouraging Clark County residents to support the team through the playoffs.

#ClarkCounty proclaims #Vegas @GoldenKnights game days for the rest of the #StanleyCup playoffs "#KnightUp Days" on the #LasVegas Strip & in Clark County. We have supported #VGK from the start of this historic season & are proud to be able to do this for #VegasBorn! #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/TT7wVAyeSQ — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 10, 2018

