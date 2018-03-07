Comedy duo starts petition for Saskatchewan to adopt Golden Knights

Greg Moore and Justin Reves of “The Justin and Greg Show” started a petition to make the Golden Knights the official NHL team of Saskatchewan.

Majority owner Bill Foley calls the Golden Knights the “team of the Rockies.”

Two comedians from Saskatchewan hope to make them the team of the Canadian prairie, too.

In a video posted on the duo’s YouTube channel, Moore and Reves cite the cheap flights to Las Vegas and Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, a native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, among several reasons for the Canadian province to adopt the expansion team.

“We want to see the Premier (Scott Moe) make it official that Saskatchewan can finally have an NHL team in the Vegas Golden Knights, by passing legislation announcing it as so,” they wrote on the petition on Change.org. “In doing so he will be lifting the curse of Saskatchewan being the ONLY province west of Quebec without an NHL franchise.”

Moore and Reves attended the Knights game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 27 with full media access.

“We are flattered by the enthusiasm and excitement that exists for the Vegas Golden Knights in the province of Saskatchewan,” the team said in a statement. “Canadians love hockey and they love Las Vegas. We welcome all fans to our great city and if an entire province would like to adopt the Golden Knights as their official team, we’d be all for it.”

