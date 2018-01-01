Confidence is high as Golden Knights head into 2018

December was very good for the Golden Knights.
How good? They went 11-1-1 and with the 23 points, moved to the top of the Pacific Division and have the best record in the NHL’s Western Conference at 26-9-2. The 23 points also was a record for a first-year team for the month.
But as coach Gerard Gallant is quick to point out, it’s all about the next game.
The Knights host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena to kick off 2018 and they do so riding a franchise-best seven-game win streak after closing out 2017 with an impressive 6-3 win over Toronto on Sunday.
With the calendar turning to January, new challenges await: They’re on the road seven times this month, including back-to-back games at St. Louis on Thursday and Chicago on Friday.
“Obviously, this streak is unbelievable,” Gallant said. “The guys are playing well and they’re playing great hockey every night. They’re competing. I try and take it one game at a time, but it’s hard. You just keep working hard and battling, you get some puck luck.
“We’re playing good hockey. Everything is falling into place. You want to get the guys going. You want to keep them working hard and keep them at the same level. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Come to the rink and play hard and good things happen.”
The Knights continue to get contributions throughout the lineup. Whether it’s offense or killing penalties, everyone is chipping in. The goaltending remains solid as Malcolm Subban’s play in net is complimenting starter Marc-Andre Fleury nicely.
“We need that,” Gallant said. “We talked about having 20 guys playing every night and most nights we’ve got it. When these guys are hot like they’ve been the last little while, it makes your team go.”
Center William Karlsson, who recorded the first hat trick in team history Sunday with his 18th, 19th and 20th goals of the season, said the team believes in each other.
“All December, we’ve been playing really good,” Karlsson said. “We’re a very confident team and I think it shows up on the ice too. It doesn’t matter if we’re down a goal or two and we just keep going. This is a team full of confidence.”
Left wing Reilly Smith, who is Karlsson’s linemate, said winning breeds confidence.
“When you’re winning, you have a little more swagger,” Smith said. “You can see it in our young guys. They’re playing looser and crisper than they were in November.”
Twenty-one year-old right wing Alex Tuch, one of the Knights’ younger players, said there’s a comfort level everyone has with playing Gallant’s system.
”Everyone knows their roles and nobody’s trying to do too much,” Tuch said. “Everyone believes in each other and trusts the system.”
Smith said don’t expect the Knights to deviate from what has gotten them to the top of the standings.
It’ll be a challenging month but we’re pretty excited about it,” he said. “I don’t think our approach changes. Everything is geared toward taking it one game at a time.”
Someone suggested to Gallant after Sunday’s game that he make up shirts and hats with that “One game at a time” slogan. He just laughed.
“I don’t worry about stuff like that,” he said. “I’m just focused on Nashville.”
Three storylines
1. Riding the wave. The Knights are on a seven-game winning streak and are playing with confidence. The lineup remains intact and veterans Luca Sbisa and Will Carrier who are ready to come off injured reserve can’t crack the lineup because coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want to mess with the current karma. It’s a nice problem to have.
2. Subban vs. Subban, Part 2. Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban may get a chance for revenge against his younger brother Malcolm after the Knights defeated the Predators in a shootout back on Dec. 8 with Malcolm in goal. However, it could be Marc-Andre Fleury in the Vegas net Tuesday which would take a little bit of an edge off this sibling rivalry.
3. Pressuring Pekka. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne is one of the NHL’s best goalies. But he has lost three of his last four starts and the Knights will try to keep him busy early, much the way they did against Toronto’s Frederik Andersen on Sunday when they scored three goals in their first 11 shots.
Nashville Predators
• The Skinny: The second-place Predators are currently in a three-way battle for first place in the Central Division with 51 points, one behind first-place Winnipeg and one in front of third-place Dallas. Nashville has gone 5-3-2 in its last 10 games. But the Predators are without leading scorer Filip Forsberg, who was placed on injured-reserve Saturday with a upper-body injury and will not play Tuesday.
• Top scorers: Left wing Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists). Defenseman P.K. Subban has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists).
• Goaltender: Pekka Rinne, 19-7-3, 2.47 goals-against average, .924 save percentage.
• Coach: Peter Laviolette, fourth season, 152-91-41
• Founded: 1997. Began play in 1998
• Last Stanley Cup: None (Lost in 2017 Stanley Cup finals)
• Did you know: Nashville’s Peter Laviolette is one of only four coaches to lead three different teams to the Stanley Cup Finals. Laviolette won the Cup in 2006 with Carolina and reached the Finals in 2010 with Philadelphia and last year with the Predators. The other coaches were Dick Irvin, Scotty Bowman and Mike Keenan.