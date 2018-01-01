Golden Knights/NHL

Confidence is high as Golden Knights head into 2018

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2018 - 3:21 pm
 

December was very good for the Golden Knights.

How good? They went 11-1-1 and with the 23 points, moved to the top of the Pacific Division and have the best record in the NHL’s Western Conference at 26-9-2. The 23 points also was a record for a first-year team for the month.

But as coach Gerard Gallant is quick to point out, it’s all about the next game.

The Knights host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena to kick off 2018 and they do so riding a franchise-best seven-game win streak after closing out 2017 with an impressive 6-3 win over Toronto on Sunday.

With the calendar turning to January, new challenges await: They’re on the road seven times this month, including back-to-back games at St. Louis on Thursday and Chicago on Friday.

“Obviously, this streak is unbelievable,” Gallant said. “The guys are playing well and they’re playing great hockey every night. They’re competing. I try and take it one game at a time, but it’s hard. You just keep working hard and battling, you get some puck luck.

“We’re playing good hockey. Everything is falling into place. You want to get the guys going. You want to keep them working hard and keep them at the same level. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Come to the rink and play hard and good things happen.”

The Knights continue to get contributions throughout the lineup. Whether it’s offense or killing penalties, everyone is chipping in. The goaltending remains solid as Malcolm Subban’s play in net is complimenting starter Marc-Andre Fleury nicely.

“We need that,” Gallant said. “We talked about having 20 guys playing every night and most nights we’ve got it. When these guys are hot like they’ve been the last little while, it makes your team go.”

Center William Karlsson, who recorded the first hat trick in team history Sunday with his 18th, 19th and 20th goals of the season, said the team believes in each other.

“All December, we’ve been playing really good,” Karlsson said. “We’re a very confident team and I think it shows up on the ice too. It doesn’t matter if we’re down a goal or two and we just keep going. This is a team full of confidence.”

Left wing Reilly Smith, who is Karlsson’s linemate, said winning breeds confidence.

“When you’re winning, you have a little more swagger,” Smith said. “You can see it in our young guys. They’re playing looser and crisper than they were in November.”

Twenty-one year-old right wing Alex Tuch, one of the Knights’ younger players, said there’s a comfort level everyone has with playing Gallant’s system.

”Everyone knows their roles and nobody’s trying to do too much,” Tuch said. “Everyone believes in each other and trusts the system.”

Smith said don’t expect the Knights to deviate from what has gotten them to the top of the standings.

It’ll be a challenging month but we’re pretty excited about it,” he said. “I don’t think our approach changes. Everything is geared toward taking it one game at a time.”

Someone suggested to Gallant after Sunday’s game that he make up shirts and hats with that “One game at a time” slogan. He just laughed.

“I don’t worry about stuff like that,” he said. “I’m just focused on Nashville.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights breaking records in December
The Golden Knights broke several records in December while soaring to the top of the Western Conference. Vegas took 31 games to win 20, which is the fastest for an NHL expansion team in its first season. The Knights are on a 7-game winning streak, the longest for an expansion team in its first season. The Knights went 11-1-1 (23 points) in December, the most wins in a calendar month by a team in its inaugural season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. They own the best record in the Western Conference with 54 points (26-9-2). Vegas also carries the NHL’s best record at home at 16-2-1.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Maple Leafs
Bryan Salmond recaps tonights Golden Knights game against the Maple Leafs.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Kings In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recap tonights Golden Knights game against the L.A. Kings.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Beat The Ducks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recap the Golden Knights game against the Ducks.
5 wins that define the Golden Knights
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Schoen selects the five wins that cement the Vegas Golden Knights' place as a top NHL team.
Forward Alex Tuch On How All Four Lines Helped Defense
Golden Knights' forward Alex Tuch goes over how all four lines helped out the defense after their win against the Washington Capitals.
Gerard Gallant On Win Against Capitals
Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks to the press after the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals.
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights shutout victory against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena.
George McPhee is grateful to the Islanders for keeping him involved in NHL
The New York Islanders gave McPhee a job after the Capitals fired him in 2014. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights near top of Pacific Division
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over what to expect from the Golden Knights during the Capitals game and how they have been performing so far this season.
Golden Edge: Jon Merrill interview
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill about his game-winning goal against Pittsburgh, what the atmosphere in T-Moblie Arena is like and more.
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic staying confident
Golden Knights forward Brendan Leipsic talks about staying confident while he waits to score his first goal of the season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights edge Lightning with late goal
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, including Shea Theodore's late goal and Vegas' solid play across the board.
Golden Knights' Theodore on his game-winning goal
After scoring the game-winning goal with less than 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Shea Theodore breaks down the Golden Knights' win. Marc-Andre Fleury and Erik Haula also discuss what led to the their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallant says winning builds confidence
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena with mere seconds left in the game, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team's big wins are building confidence.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recent call-up Tomas Hyka
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recently called-up forward Tomas Hyka Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Bellemare looking forward to facing NHL’s top team
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 about facing Tampa Bay when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant knows Golden Knights face stern task vs. Lightning
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, about facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the NHL and the highest scoring. The Knights host the Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
Golden Edge: Coach Gerard Gallant on Knights' 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after the Golden Knights 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond, reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on the third period in 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about the third-period domination on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 against Florida. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault on winning for Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about winning Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, for coach Gerard Gallant. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on 5-2 win over Florida
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about the team's 5-2 win over Florida on Sunday Dec 17, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Gerard Gallant holds no grudges against his former team
Golden Knights head coach and ex-Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant is happy working for the Knights. The Golden Knights face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault's thoughts when Gallant was fired at Florida last season
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about how he felt when head coach Gerard Gallant was fired while he was at Florida last season. The player and coach have been reunited with the Golden Knights and face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like