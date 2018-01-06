Defenseman Luca Sbisa returns to Golden Knights lineup

Veteran defenseman Luca Sbisa missed nine games with a lower-body injury and replaced Jon Merrill in the lineup vs. Chicago on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dallas Stars' Jason Spezza (90) pressures the net as Vegas Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa (47) helps goalie Maxime Lagace defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) passes the puck during the second period of the game against Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30), left, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), top center, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47), bottom center, guard Arizona Coyotes left wing Anthony Duclair (10), right, during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

CHICAGO — Luca Sbisa stayed patient, even though he appeared ready to return to the Golden Knights’ lineup a week ago.

With the team playing so well during its recent eight-game winning streak, the veteran defenseman understood coach Gerard Gallant’s reluctance to make a lineup change.

Finally, he was back on the ice Friday after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury after getting hurt Dec. 12 against Carolina. Sbisa was in the lineup for the Knights’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks, with Jon Merrill going on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

“It took longer than expected, but with the team playing so well, there was no need for me to rush back,” Sbisa said before the game. “I just want to fit in and be a little piece of the puzzle, keep it simple.

“I think I was playing pretty good hockey before I got injured, so I want to get back to that.”

Bellemare back Sunday

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare remained in Las Vegas on Friday to be with his wife and newborn son. The center missed both games on the trip but is expected to rejoin the team Sunday against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena.

Oscar Lindberg centered the fourth line Thursday in a 2-1 loss at St. Louis, with Will Carrier and Tomas Nosek on his wings. The line was on the ice for both Blues goals.

“He’s gonna be missed all the time,” Gallant said of Bellemare. “He’s a good hockey player. He works hard all the time. He’s an important part of our PK (penalty kill).”

As for the play of his fourth line, which didn’t see a lot of ice time in the third period, Gallant said: “They didn’t make mistakes. They played well. They played hard. I just shortened the bench a little bit the last seven minutes to get the three lines going, get some jump. But, no, they were fine.”

Gallant sat Lindberg against the Blackhawks, replacing him with Ryan Carpenter on the fourth line. Carpenter was claimed off waivers from San Jose on Dec. 13 but had not played with the Knights until Friday.

“He’s practiced real well, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do,” Gallant said.

Pirri an All-Star

Forward Brandon Pirri will represent the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League All-Star Classic.

The 26-year-old, signed by the Knights on Oct. 4 to a one-year deal, has a team-high 12 goals and 27 points in 29 games with the Wolves.

The AHL will hold its event Jan. 28 and 29 in Utica, New York.

