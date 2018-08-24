Deryk Engelland, other Golden Knights to take part in charity game

Engelland, along with Golden Knights teammates Jon Merrill and Nick Holden, will take part in the sixth annual Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey charity game at 5 p.m. Saturday at City National Arena.

Golden Knights defensemen Brad Hunt, left, and Deryk Engelland chat during team practice at City Center Arena on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill and Nick Holden will be retaking the Las Vegas ice a little earlier than the rest of their Golden Knights teammates.

The trio, along with former Las Vegas Wranglers and ECHL players, will take part in the sixth annual Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey charity game at 5 p.m. Saturday at City National Arena, according to LVFYH Facebook page. Tickets go on sale at the rink two hours before the game and are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under.

Engelland and Merrill were part of the Knights’ inaugural season. Holden was signed as a free agent last month after playing with the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins.

Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Firefighter Youth Hockey Foundation, which works to expose kids to hockey and make the game more affordable to families. There will also be raffles and a live auction for memorabilia from the game at the event.

