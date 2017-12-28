Ducks welcome back Ryan Kesler for matchup with Golden Knights

Anaheim center Ryan Kesler made his season debut Wednesday against the Golden Knights, six months after the two-time All-Star underwent hip surgery.

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler speaks to a reporter while in town to promote next month's NHL hockey awards show from Culinary Dropout inside the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights faced a different-looking Ducks team Wednesday. One that more closely resembled the squad that’s won five straight Pacific Division titles.

Anaheim center Ryan Kesler made his season debut against the Knights at Honda Center, six months after the two-time All-Star underwent hip surgery.

“We prepared the same way,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said after his team’s morning skate at Honda Center. “I think you’re starting to see the real Anaheim team. They’re a good hockey team, and they’re going to be a challenge, for sure.”

Kesler hasn’t played since Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against Nashville on May 22.

The Ducks previously welcomed back captain Ryan Getzlaf and defenseman Hampus Lindholm from injuries prior to the three-day holiday break that ended Wednesday.

Neither Kesler nor Getzlaf played in the Knights’ two previous victories over Anaheim.

“It’s not like there’s a tree in your backyard you can go get a Ryan Kesler or Ryan Getzlaf and just plug them into your lineup,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “(Kesler has) been a mainstay in our group, and we’re going to have to tamper our enthusiasm to the point where we know that it takes time for players to get their ‘A’ game underneath them.”

Kesler, who also went hip surgery in 2011, skated with the Ducks on their recent six-game road trip but was not expected to return until early January.

He was on a line with wingers Andrew Cogliano and Chris Wagner against the Knights.

Kesler was the runner-up for the Selke Award as the NHL’s best defensive forward last season and was second on the team with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists).

“I’m just looking forward to hitting someone that’s not on my team,” Kesler said. “This is what I love to do, and to be able to do it again, it’s awesome.”

Odds and ends

— Golden Knights forward William Carrier and defenseman Luca Sbisa remained on the injured-reserve list and did not dress against the Ducks. Carrier hasn’t played since Nov. 25, while Sbisa missed his fifth straight game.

— Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault celebrated his 27th birthday Wednesday.

— Knights forward Reilly Smith played in his 400th career NHL game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.