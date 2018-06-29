Dylan Coghlan enjoys pressure-free Golden Knights camp

Unlike last summer, defenseman Dylan Coghlan is participating in the Golden Knights’ development camp this week at City National Arena knowing his future with the organization is secure.

Dylan Coghlan arrived at the Golden Knights’ development camp last year a bundle of nerves, hoping to make a positive impression.

This time around, the 20-year-old defenseman is whipping through drills without a worry in the world.

Coghlan signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Knights in September following impressive showings in rookie and training camp.

“It was an honor to sign the contract with Vegas,” Coghlan said. “Last year before camp, I had a little bit of excitement and I knew what was on the table for me. This year, definitely a lot less pressure and a little more pressure on making the team and not as much on the contract in the back of my head.”

The smooth-skating Coghlan went undrafted in 2016 and attended the Detroit Red Wings’ development camp, where he admittedly struggled.

The following season, Coghlan posted 53 points for Tri-City of the Western Hockey League, but was passed over in the NHL draft for the second time.

“It wasn’t the best feeling,” Coghlan said, “but I just kind of brushed it aside.”

Coghlan participated in the Knights’ inaugural development camp and earned a spot at rookie camp in September. The native of Duncan, British Columbia, was then invited to training camp and impressed the team with his skating.

Coghlan (6-foot-2-inches, 190 pounds) also is a right shot, which makes him a rare commodity on the blue line.

Of the 11 free-agent invitees to attend the Knights’ training camp, Coghlan was the lone player to earn an entry-level contract from the team.

”The scouts identified him as a guy that, even though he’s been passed over, brings NHL attributes,” general manager George McPhee said. “He looked very good in our summer camp last year and we were aggressive in trying to get it done, and I’m glad we did.

“He’s really got terrific mobility. He’s a smart enough player, and he’s growing. He’s getting bigger. We’ll see how this camp goes. Probably a guy that just needs some experience and he’ll be fine.”

Coghlan produced 17 goals and 46 assists in 69 games for Tri-City in his final season of juniors.

He formed a friendship with fellow Knights prospect Cody Glass, who faced Coghlan 10 times last season in the WHL.

“He’s super hard to play against,” Glass said. “We kind of chirp each other on the ice, and then after the game we catch up. When you go against your friend, it’s always a battle. You always want the chirping rights. Having him here, it’s awesome.”

Coghlan said he will continue to work on his defensive awareness in preparation for training camp in September.

He is expected to start the season in the American Hockey League or with the Knights’ affiliate in the ECHL.

Coghlan was paired with St. Cloud State’s Jimmy Schuldt, one of the top college free agents, during Team White’s 5-1 victory in Thursday’s scrimmage.

“It’s a hard camp, which is good,” Coghlan said. “The players are amazing, and it’s nice to see some familiar faces this year instead of having to meet new people. I’ve created a lot of friendships here, and the coaches are amazing.

“Hopefully I can make an impression wherever I go.”

