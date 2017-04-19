Expansion Draft, NHL Awards to share T-Mobile stage June 21

Ice installers lay out the logo for the NHL rink on Saturday, June 30, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Personal instala el logo de la NHL en la pista 2016 en T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas. Loren de hielo el sábado 30 de julio de Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

T-Mobile Arena will be the center of the hockey universe on June 21 as the NHL has officially announced its 2017 Awards Show and the Golden Knights’ Expansion Draft will be held in Las Vegas.

Both events will be televised live on NBC Sports Network and in Canada on Sportsnet. The telecast begins at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 3. There will be a special pre-sale for Golden Knights season-ticket holders with information announced in the coming days.

“We are thrilled to be in Las Vegas once again,” said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s executive vice president as the city hosts the Awards Show for the eighth time. “To be able to pair this perennial show with the excitement of the Expansion Draft for the Golden Knights is a unique event that we think our fans will greatly enjoy.”

The plan is to have the Golden Knights’ 30 selections announced during the Awards Show. Team majority owner Bill Foley wanted to have a big party for the franchise’s fan base to celebrate. But he got a bigger show instead with the inclusion of the NHL awards. Along with the expansion draft and the awards will be a variety of musical acts and presenters.

“June 21 will be an incredible day for the city of Las Vegas and our fans,” Foley said. “The anticipation around the expansion draft has been building for months and that excitement will certainly continue to grow as we get closer to draft day.

“By combining the draft with the NHL Awards, Golden Knights fans will get to experience a monumental day in our team’s history while enjoying one of the premier NHL events that features the game’s biggest stars.”

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.