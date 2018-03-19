Golden Knights/NHL

Fan with Down syndrome like ‘little brother’ to Knights’ Brad Hunt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2018 - 1:34 pm
 

Brad Hunt had a special friend visit him last week, though he was hoping to keep the visit private.

The Golden Knights defenseman reconnected with Chase Buell, who Hunt met five years ago when he was playing minor league hockey in Oklahoma City. Buell, 10, has Down syndrome. He can’t communicate verbally. But Hunt said the two get along just fine.

“He’s like my little brother,” Hunt said.

Buell and his parents drove from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas and attended three of the Golden Knights’ home games. Chase wore a Knights jersey with Hunt’s No. 77. After practices at City National Arena, Hunt and Chase were on the ice together, Hunt pushing the wheelchair.

“He wanted me to go faster,” Hunt said. “I think I was having more fun than Chase.”

Chad Buell, Chase’s father, said the family and Hunt have a special bond.

“It goes beyond hockey,” Chad Buell said. “It’s not about being in the NHL. It’s the person Brad is. He’s a great individual and I think there’s a connection he and Chase have.”

Karlsson joins hat trick clubs

When William Karlsson registered his second hat trick of the season Sunday, he became the 11th player in NHL history to have multiple hat tricks with a team in its first season.

Karlsson is one of nine players to have two hat tricks with their team in its inaugural season. The record is four by Blair McDonald of the 1979-80 Edmonton Oilers.

Karlsson also became the eighth player in the expansion era to register a natural hat trick for his team in its inaugural season. Tyler Wright had been the most recent, having done it for Columbus in 2000-01.

Leipsic returns

If Brendan Leipsic has any loose ends to tie up in Las Vegas, perhaps he can do so while in town with the Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday’s opponent for the Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Leipsic was traded Feb. 26 to the Canucks for defenseman Philip Holm. In his first four games with Vancouver, Leipsic had two goals and four assists. But he has since cooled off, going point-less in his last five. With the Knights, Leipsic struggled offensively with just two goals and 11 assists in 44 games.

Knights nab 2 award nominations

The Knights were nominated Monday for two awards by the Sports Business Journal in its 11th annual Sports Awards.

The team was a nominee for Sports Team of the Year along with the Nashville Predators, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer.

Knights majority owner Bill Foley was nominated for Sports Executive of the Year. Other nominees are Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Mark Lazarus of NBC Sports, Casey Wasserman, who led Los Angeles’ successful 2028 Olympics bid and Fanatics’ founder and chairman Michael Rubin.

In addition, T-Mobile Arena was a finalist for Sports Arena of the Year. The winners will be announced May 23 in New York.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights On Shutout Win Against Calgary
The Golden Knights react to their win against the Calgary Flames.
Golden Edge: Karlsson Gets Second Hat Trick
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights shutout win against the Flames.
Golden Edge: Knights lose to Wild once again
Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild, including what has gone wrong for Vegas lately and a local kid scoring in his hometown.
Haula and Fleury on what the Golden Knights need to do to win
After losing 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild at the T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights' Marc Andre-Fleury an Erik Haula discuss what the team can do better to win.
Golden Knights coach: We need to start winning again
After the Vegas Golden Knights fourth straight loss at home to the Minnesota Wild, head coach Gerard Gallant said the team needs to start winning again.
Marchessault hopes Neal will get him going offensively
The Golden Knights leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault has not had a goal in his last nine games heading into Friday’s game with Minnesota. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Calgary
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over Karlsson's second hat trick as a Golden Knights and Fleury shutting out Calgary.
Golden Edge: Knights drop a "weird" game to New Jersey
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 8-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, including whether Marc-Andre Fleury needed rest and how the Knights must bounce back quickly.
The Golden Knights try to put their 8-3 loss to the Devils into words
After losing to the New Jersey Devils 8-3, the Vegas Golden Knights try to put what happened into words and discuss moving on to their next game on Friday.
Coach says Golden Knights loss to Devils falls on the whole team, not just the goalies
The Vegas Golden Knights suffered an 8-3 setback against the New Jersey Devils in their return to their home ice. After the game, coach Gerard Gallant said the loss falls on the whole team, not just the goalies.
Golden Edge: Knights blown out by Devils
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 8-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in T-Mobile Arena.
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Golden Edge: Fleury Gets 400th Career Win
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights Win over the Flyers and Fleury's 400th career win.
Golden Knights React To Win Against Flyers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, Forward Ryan Carpenter and Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury react to their road trip win against the Flyers.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Final Road Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over tonights Golden Knights final road game against the Flyers.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Golden Knights Can Clinch Pacific Division
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Golden Knights schedule and how they stack up in the Pacific Division.
Knights React To Narrow Victory Against Sabres
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, defensman Deryk Engelland and center Erik Haula react the their narrow victory against the Buffalo Sabres.
Golden Edge: Knights Escape Defeat During Shootout Against Sabres
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres.
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Shootout
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights React To Shutout Win Against Red Wings
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and center Cody Eakin talk about their shutout win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Red Wings 4-0
Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights shutout victory against the Detroit Red Wings.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Kings, Sharks And Ducks Dangerous For Knights
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the final games of the Golden Knights road trip and what teams in the Pacific division the Knights have to keep an eye on. Also Golden Edge goes into overtime interviewing Nate Schmidt.
Golden Edge: Blue Jackets Beat The Knights 4-1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Blue Jackets.
Golden Knights React To Loss Against Blue Jackets
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and forward David Perron react to their loss against the Blue Jackets.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall 4-1 To Blue Jackets
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps tonights Golden Knights away game against the Blue Jackets.
Golden Edge: Knights Narrowly Beat Devils 3-2
Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp recaps tonights game against the Devils.
Golden Knights On Win Against Devils
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Golden Edge: Vegas loses third straight game
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights loss to the Ottawa Senators, including what Vegas has to correct on its upcoming road trip.
Golden Edge: Vegas falls short against Ottawa
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Pep rally kicks off massive sports weekend in Las Vegas
Fans turn out for a pep rally for the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza. The Nascar triple-header weekend, the USA Sevens Rugby tournament, the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Ottawa Senators and UFC 222 will all take place this weekend.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Prepare For Upcoming Road Trip
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen look over the upcoming matchups the Golden Knight will face. Bryan Salmond also previews his interview with Golden Knights Forward Nate Schmidt.
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal Proud Of Reaching 20-goal Mark
The veteran forward has had 20 or more goals for 10 straight seasons after scoring Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like