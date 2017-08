The Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game took place Saturday at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas.

Fans watch the Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Deryk Engelland of the Las Vegas Golden Knights plays in the Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Makalia Rocco, 9, watches the Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Rocco is currently taking hockey lessons, and is a self-described huge fan of hockey. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Deryk Engelland, right, of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, passes a puck past Adam Naglich, left, during the Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Fans of Danny Ramos, who plays for the Nevada Storm Youth Hockey team and played for the event's white team, watch teams warm up before the Fifth Annual Charity Ice Hockey game at the Sobe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

The game featured area firefighters and even a Golden Knight as defenseman Deryk Engelland suited up for Team Red.

