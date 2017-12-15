Fleury slams door on former team as Golden Knights defeat Penguins 2-1

Jon Merrill broke a 1-1 tie in the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 Thursday at T-Mobile Arena as Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury faced his former team for the first time.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) remains on the ice after Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18), not pictured, scores a goal during the first period of a NHL game in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Pittsburgh Penguins fans hold up signs, one for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29), not pictured, prior to the start of NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Fleury, who was selected by the Knights from Pittsburgh in the NHL Expansion Draft last June, stopped 24 of 25 shots he faced. The win, the Knights’ 20th of the season in just 31 games as a franchise, set an NHL record for fastest to 20 wins by a first-year team.

The Knights had taken a 1-0 lead just 1:41 into the contest as James Neal beat Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray from close range after Murray stopped Colin Miller’s shot from the point. But the Penguins pulled even later in the first period when Ian Cole took a pass across the front of the Knights’ net from Carl Hagelin and put it over Fleury at the 12:04 mark.

Merrill then broke the tie as he took Erik Haula’s drop pass and unleashed a slap shot that beat Murray low and to the glove side at the 8:17 mark of the third period. It was Merrill’s first goal of the year and just the seventh of his NHL career.

