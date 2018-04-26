Game 2 of Knights-Sharks series set for prime-time TV

The Golden Knights will get prime-time TV coverage in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Golden Knights players celebrate their defeat over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series with the San Jose Sharks was finalized Wednesday night after the first round of the playoffs was completed with Boston’s victory over Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

The Knights get the first two games of the second round at T-Mobile Arena. Game 1 is 7 p.m. Thursday on NBC Sports Network, followed by Game 2 at 5 p.m. Saturday. Local NBC affiliate KSNV-3 will televise Game 2

Games 3 and 4 in San Jose will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and both will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Game 5, if necessary, will be May 4 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on NBC Sports Network. Game 6, if necessary, will be May 6 at SAP Center.

A Game 7 would be May 8 at T-Mobile. Games 6 and 7 would be played at a time to be determined.

All games will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (1340 AM/98.9 FM).

Fleury stays ready

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury prides himself on his preparedness. But what happens with nine days off between games?

You work a little harder, Fleury said.

“I was in the gym, getting in some extra (weight) lifting to stay strong,” Fleury said Wednesday after practice at City National Arena. “You watch some more video, just get yourself ready for the series.”

Fleury said he’s fine physically and eager to start playing again.

“I’m excited and ready for the next round,” he said.

Everyone’s available

Coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday that everyone on his roster is available to play against the Sharks.

That includes veteran defenseman Luca Sbisa, who hasn’t played since Feb. 27 when he injured his right hand against Los Angeles. He has been practicing with the team for the past two weeks, but with Jon Merrill playing well, Sbisa might have to wait to get back into the lineup.

Sharks prepared for crowd

Don’t expect a bout of “Vegas Flu” to permeate through the Sharks’ locker room. They promise to be ready for everything inside and outside T-Mobile Arena.

“I think we came out, looking at the bright lights, thought it was more of a vacation or whatever,” defenseman Justin Braun told NHL.com. “It took us until about the third period to really figure that one out. But I thought we played a lot better the next time we were there.

“We realized what kind of team they were. We might have taken them for granted the first time. I think a couple times there you kind of get used to the mindset. It’s a little different. At this time of your season, you have it dialed in and not looking at the bright lights as much.”

Coach Peter DeBoer said the first time the Sharks played the Knights on Nov. 24, he decided to walk to the arena from the team hotel.

Bad move.

“I took a lot of heckling,” he said. “But it was an awesome, great experience. I think it’s a special place.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.