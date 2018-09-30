GAME DAY: Golden Knights close preseason against Sharks

With the 23-man roster nearly set, this is the last opportunity for forwards Ryan Carpenter, Daniel Carr and Oscar Lindberg to solidify their spot.

Linesman Ryan Galloway (82) drops the puck between San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) during a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Golden Knights conclude the preseason Sunday when they host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“It’s nice to sharpen up in the preseason and get back with the boys, but everyone’s itching to get the real games going,” defenseman Deryk Engelland said.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 26 saves in a 2-0 shutout over Los Angeles in his last outing, is expected to start in goal for the Knights (5-1).

San Jose also will ice a veteran team with defenseman Erik Karlsson expected to be in the lineup after he debuted Thursday.

The Knights defeated San Jose 5-4 in shootout on Sept. 22.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

Daniel Carr-Oscar Lindberg-Ryan Carpenter

Tomas Nosek-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goalie

Marc-Andre Fleury

