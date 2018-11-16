GAME DAY: Golden Knights end homestand vs. David Perron, Blues

The Golden Knights close their two-game homestand Friday when David Perron and the St. Louis Blues visit T-Mobile Arena.

St. Louis Blues' David Perron handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights are coming off a 5-0 victory over Anaheim on Wednesday, the second consecutive home shutout for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury has a 134:35 scoreless streak at T-Mobile Arena dating to the third period of the Knights’ victory over Ottawa on Oct. 28.

The Knights are 5-2-1 at home.

“We’re going to try to build on a lot of the stuff we were able to do against Anaheim,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “I think that was a good brand of hockey for us. We’ll try to get to that game early and stick with it for 60 minutes and have a good effort tonight.”

Coach Gerard Gallant announced Friday at the morning skate there would be no changes to the lineup that played in the victory over the Ducks.

This is the final game for the Knights (8-10-1) without suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt, who is eligible to return Sunday at Edmonton.

The Knights lost 5-3 at St. Louis on Nov. 1, as Blues fourth-line winger Oskar Sundqvist had his first multigoal game in the NHL.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got some good skill,” Gallant said. “They’re trying to find their way a little bit, too, like us.”

The Blues (6-7-3 15 points) played 11 of their first 15 games at home but are in last place in the Central Division. Coach Mike Yeo remains on the hot seat, fueling speculation of a reunion with coach Joel Quenneville.

Perron set the NHL record for most assists (50) by a player on an expansion team with the Knights before signing with St. Louis as a free agent.

He has five goals and 11 points in 16 games for the Blues and is expected to receive a warm reception after helping the Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Schenn will return for the Blues after missing four games with an upper-body injury, and Alexander Steen is out with an upper-body injury.

Schenn will play on the wing for the first time with St. Louis, joining new linemates Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bozak.

Goaltender Jake Allen is projected to start for the Blues, who have lost two straight.

“We’re a desperate team right now, too,” Merrill said. “We had one good game, but that doesn’t really do much for us. I think we’re still a desperate team that needs two points just as much as they do. We don’t look too much further than tonight.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.