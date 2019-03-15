Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after left wing Max Pacioretty scored against Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DALLAS — The Golden Knights return following a four-day break Friday and take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights are 2-0 against Dallas this season, outscoring the Stars 8-3.

“They’re one of the best teams, if not the best team, in the league in goals against and they’re playing a real tight game,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I think we play good, solid games with them. They’re a solid team. They’ve got a lot of talent, a couple of superstars over there. I just think we match up well against them.”

The Knights (38-27-5, 81 points) remain third in the Pacific Division and are coming off a 6-3 loss to Calgary on Sunday that snapped their six-game win streak.

The Knights lead fourth-place Arizona by four points and own a two-point advantage over Dallas (37-28-5, 79 points) and St. Louis in the wild-card chase.

Marc-Andre Fleury was announced as the starting goaltender for the Knights. He has won five consecutive starts dating to a 4-1 victory over Dallas on Feb. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Winger Tomas Nosek, who missed the game against Calgary with a minor lower-body injury, will return to the lineup in place of Brandon Pirri.

The Stars are playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 4-1 win Thursday at Minnesota that put them into third place in the Central Division.

Goaltender Ben Bishop extended his shutout streak to a franchise-record 230:53 and has stopped 113 straight shots, but he was injured in the second period against Minnesota.

Anton Khudobin (13-14-3, 2.55 goals-against average, .924 save percentage) is expected to start for the Stars. Landon Bow was recalled Friday from the American Hockey League to serve as the backup.

Dallas has won two straight and is 7-3 in its past 10 games.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 27 goals and 38 assists in 70 games and is riding a four-game points streak.

Rookie forward Roope Hintz scored the game-winning goal at Minnesota and has the game winner in two straight games. He has five goals in his past eight games.

“It’s two desperate teams. They’re fighting to get in, so they’re going to do everything they can to win the game,” center William Karlsson said. “On the other hand, we’re trying to keep them off our (butt), so it’s going to be a tough game. It’s always tough to go into Dallas and play. We for sure have to be ready for the start and be on our toes.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Ryan Carpenter-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

