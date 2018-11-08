GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to end road woes at Ottawa

The Golden Knights look to snap a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), of France, celebrates after scoring as teammate William Carrier (28) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Golden Knights look to snap a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Opening faceoff is 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (6-8-1, 13 points) haven’t won on the road since Oct. 13 at Philadelphia and are coming off a 3-1 loss at Toronto in which they outshot the Maple Leafs 37-21.

The Knights are 2-6 on the road overall.

”If you get frustrated, you somehow lose track of the system, try to reinvent the recipe and it’s never worked,” center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “That will be our focus for tonight. Last game we didn’t get any points, but the whole picture of the game was good, so we’ll try to redo another one of those and see what happens in the end.”

Center Cody Eakin is expected to move up to the second line in place of Erik Haula, who suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday that will keep him out for the remainder of the four-game road trip.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland also will miss the game against the Senators after returning to Las Vegas on Tuesday to take care of his ill son.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for the Knights.

The Knights defeated Ottawa 4-3 on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena when Jonathan Marchessault scored on a penalty shot in overtime.

“I just think we have to keep it simple,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I think sometimes we’ve been overthinking a lot of things and trying to make that pretty play instead of when getting that puck in the slot, just shooting. I think a lot of times we’ve been passing up too many opp that are in prime scoring areas.”

Rookie forward Brady Tkachuk, who has been out since Oct. 15 with a knee injury, is expected to return for the Senators (6-6-3, 15 points).

Ottawa also will have winger Bobby Ryan available after he departed in the third period of Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over New Jersey.

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki missed Tuesday’s game but is expected to suit up in the Senators’ 11-forwards, 7-defensemen lineup.

Borowiecki received a five-minute major and game misconduct and was later suspended three games for a hit to the head of Eakin in the Knights’ victory last month.

Goaltender Craig Anderson was named the starter for Ottawa despite leaving Tuesday’s victory in the third period.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Nick Holden

Jon Merrill-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.