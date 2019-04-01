GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to snap 5-game losing skid

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (42-30-7, 91 points), who are locked into third place in the Pacific Division, have gone 0-3-2 in their past five and coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday.

“We still want to win every game,” center Cody Eakin said. “We don’t want to go in (to the playoffs) on a losing streak. It’s just something weird about that. We’ve got to play the right way to win games. They’re not going to be easy at this time of year. Guys are still pressing for teams that are out of it — for personal achievements — and working hard.

“We want to do the right things, we want to play well. We want to go out with a few wins, and we’ll get our rest here in a couple days.”

Center Paul Stastny is listed as a game-time decision by coach Gerard Gallant after he was a late scratch from Saturday’s game at San Jose. Stastny did not take part in the Knights’ optional morning skate.

Gallant noted there would be one or two more game-time decisions for the Knights.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban is set to make his ninth straight start and is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in eight appearances at home.

Edmonton (34-35-9, 77 points) has lost six of its past 10 games and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

Center Connor McDavid is second in the NHL with 114 points (40 goals, 74 assists), and forward Leon Draisaitl is fourth overall with 101 points (47 goals, 54 assists). They would be the first teammates with more than 100 points to miss the playoffs since Mario Lemieux and Paul Coffey of Pittsburgh in 1989-90.

Mikko Koskinen is expected to start in net for the 23rd time in the past 24 games. He was torched in a 6-3 loss March 17 at T-Mobile Arena, as the Knights were one of several teams to expose his glove hand.

The Oilers mailed in a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Saturday, and coach Ken Hitchcock made multiple changes at Monday’s morning skate that included an entirely new fourth line with Brad Malone centering Josh Currie and Ty Rattie.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Tomas Nosek-Mark Stone

Ryan Carpenter-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

