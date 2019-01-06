GAME DAY: Golden Knights start 3-game homestand against Devils

The Golden Knights begin a three-game homestand Sunday when they host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights begin a three-game homestand Sunday when they host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (25-15-4, 54 points) are riding a five-game win streak and have points in eight straight games (6-0-2), which is the second-longest streak in club history behind the 13-game run from Dec. 3, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018.

They can tie idle Calgary (56 points) atop the Western Conference standings with a victory.

Since Nov. 21, the Knights are 16-3-3 and their .795 points percentage in that time trails only league-leading Tampa Bay (18-1-1, .925).

The Knights did not have a morning skate Sunday, and no lineup information will be available until coach Gerard Gallant’s media availability at 11 a.m.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, who was scratched from Friday’s 3-2 victory at Anaheim due to illness, practiced Saturday and is expected to play against the Devils.

Left wing Max Pacioretty missed practice Saturday after the birth of his son and also is expected to be in the lineup.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is projected to make his league-high 39th start. He is 8-0-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average, three shutouts and .936 save percentage in his past 10 appearances at home.

The Knights are 13-3-3 at T-Mobile Arena, the best home record in the Western Conference by points percentage (.763).

New Jersey rallied from a pair of three-goal deficits to earn a 5-4 overtime victory over the visiting Knights on Dec. 14.

The Devils (16-17-7) defeated Arizona 3-2 in a shootout Friday and have points in five of their past seven games to climb out of last place in the Metropolitan Division. Coach John Hynes, in his fourth season with New Jersey, signed a multiyear contract extension Thursday.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid had to relieve Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) in the first period against the Coyotes and is scheduled to start Sunday.

Knights emergency goaltender Alex Bjerk filled in for Blackwood at Devils practice Saturday, and New Jersey is expected to recall Cam Johnson from the American Hockey League to serve as the backup.

Forward Taylor Hall, last year’s league MVP, remains on injured reserve and will miss his sixth consecutive game.

The Devils have struggled away from home with a 5-13-3 record and rank 30th in road points percentage.

One bright spot for New Jersey is its penalty kill, which ranks second in the league at 85 percent.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

