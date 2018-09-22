Golden Knights/NHL

GAME DAY: Golden Knights wrap up preseason road trip at San Jose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2018 - 3:08 pm
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights complete their preseason three-game road trip Saturday when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at SAP Center.

Erik Haula will skate on the right wing against the Sharks, with newcomers Paul Stastny at center and Max Pacioretty on the left wing. It will be the first time that group, which is projected to be the Knights’ second line on opening night, has skated together in a game.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom will play his fourth straight game, as the 19-year-old continues to impress in his effort to win a roster spot.

The Knights (3-0) have outscored their opponents 19-5 in the preseason.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like winning the hockey games, and every game’s important when you play the game. But again, it’s only preseason,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “As long as our players are playing well the same way they’re playing, that makes me happy. I like the way we’re playing. More than winning games and the scores, I like the way we’re playing the game.”

San Jose (2-0) will ice an experienced team, including the long-awaited return of center Joe Thornton.

The future Hall of Famer hasn’t played since Jan. 23, when he tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was traded to San Jose on Sept. 13, is not in the lineup.

Golden Knights projected lineup:

Forwards

Erik Haula-Paul Stastny-Max Pacioretty

Alex Tuch-Oscar Lindberg-Brandon Pirri

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Carpenter-Daniel Carr

Stefan Matteau-T.J. Tynan-Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Erik Brannstrom-Nick Holden

Griffin Reinhart-Jon Merrill

Nicolas Hague-Jake Bischoff

Goalies

Maxime Lagace

Malcolm Subban

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
