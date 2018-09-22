GAME DAY: Golden Knights wrap up preseason road trip at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights complete their preseason three-game road trip Saturday when they take on the San Jose Sharks.
Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at SAP Center.
Erik Haula will skate on the right wing against the Sharks, with newcomers Paul Stastny at center and Max Pacioretty on the left wing. It will be the first time that group, which is projected to be the Knights’ second line on opening night, has skated together in a game.
Defenseman Erik Brannstrom will play his fourth straight game, as the 19-year-old continues to impress in his effort to win a roster spot.
The Knights (3-0) have outscored their opponents 19-5 in the preseason.
“Don’t get me wrong, I like winning the hockey games, and every game’s important when you play the game. But again, it’s only preseason,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “As long as our players are playing well the same way they’re playing, that makes me happy. I like the way we’re playing. More than winning games and the scores, I like the way we’re playing the game.”
San Jose (2-0) will ice an experienced team, including the long-awaited return of center Joe Thornton.
The future Hall of Famer hasn’t played since Jan. 23, when he tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.
All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was traded to San Jose on Sept. 13, is not in the lineup.
Golden Knights projected lineup:
Forwards
Erik Haula-Paul Stastny-Max Pacioretty
Alex Tuch-Oscar Lindberg-Brandon Pirri
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Carpenter-Daniel Carr
Stefan Matteau-T.J. Tynan-Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Erik Brannstrom-Nick Holden
Griffin Reinhart-Jon Merrill
Nicolas Hague-Jake Bischoff
Goalies
Maxime Lagace
Malcolm Subban
