GAME DAY: Golden Knights wrap up preseason road trip at San Jose

The Golden Knights complete their preseason three-game road trip Saturday when they take on the San Jose Sharks. Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at SAP Center.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) congratulates goalie Oscar Dansk, left, of Sweden, after the Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 in a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan (50) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) vie for the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, of Russia, shoots the puck against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, left, is congratulated by defenseman Jake Bischoff (45) after the Golden Knight defeated the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 in a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights center T.J. Tynan (68) in action during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Griffin Reinhart, left wing Daniel Carr and left wing William Carrier, from left, stand during the national anthem before a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings' Kyle Bauman in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) positions himself in front of the Vegas Golden Knights defense during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) advances the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, back-left, watches the action during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Erik Brannstrom, of Sweden, in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland goes to the penalty box after a fight during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, left, and center Brett Sutter talk during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, center, smiles after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, of France, skates against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, of Russia, center, in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, guards the net during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) advances the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights complete their preseason three-game road trip Saturday when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at SAP Center.

Erik Haula will skate on the right wing against the Sharks, with newcomers Paul Stastny at center and Max Pacioretty on the left wing. It will be the first time that group, which is projected to be the Knights’ second line on opening night, has skated together in a game.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom will play his fourth straight game, as the 19-year-old continues to impress in his effort to win a roster spot.

The Knights (3-0) have outscored their opponents 19-5 in the preseason.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like winning the hockey games, and every game’s important when you play the game. But again, it’s only preseason,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “As long as our players are playing well the same way they’re playing, that makes me happy. I like the way we’re playing. More than winning games and the scores, I like the way we’re playing the game.”

San Jose (2-0) will ice an experienced team, including the long-awaited return of center Joe Thornton.

The future Hall of Famer hasn’t played since Jan. 23, when he tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was traded to San Jose on Sept. 13, is not in the lineup.

Golden Knights projected lineup:

Forwards

Erik Haula-Paul Stastny-Max Pacioretty

Alex Tuch-Oscar Lindberg-Brandon Pirri

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Carpenter-Daniel Carr

Stefan Matteau-T.J. Tynan-Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Erik Brannstrom-Nick Holden

Griffin Reinhart-Jon Merrill

Nicolas Hague-Jake Bischoff

Goalies

Maxime Lagace

Malcolm Subban

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.