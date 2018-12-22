GAME DAY: New-look Golden Knights host Canadiens in Saturday matinee

The Golden Knights are expected to debut a new lineup Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Opening faceoff is 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Coach Gerard Gallant changed his top two lines midway through Thursday’s 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the New York Islanders and likely will stick with the new look.

Right wing Alex Tuch was bumped up to the top line alongside center William Karlsson and left wing Jonathan Marchessault.

Reilly Smith slid to the second line, joining center Paul Stastny and left wing Brandon Pirri, who scored in his first game after being recalled Wednesday from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Smith and Pirri played together with the Florida Panthers and were longtime linemates on a youth team in the greater Toronto area.

It will be the first time since Oct. 24, 2017, the line of Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith isn’t together when all three are healthy.

Defenseman Colin Miller is expected to miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. He did not practice Friday and is listed by the team as day to day.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is the projected starter for the Knights (20-15-2, 42 points) and likely will don his gold pads against the Canadiens.

Fleury leads the league with 20 victories, the second time in his 15-year career he’s been the first netminder to reach the 20-win mark (he also did so in 2013-14). According to the NHL, only one other active goaltender has been the first to 20 wins on multiple occasions: Detroit’s Jimmy Howard in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Montreal (18-13-5, 41 points) is coming off a 2-1 win at Arizona on Thursday, as goaltender Carey Price earned the 300th victory of his NHL career.

The Canadiens won the first meeting with the Knights, a 5-4 result on Nov. 10 when Tomas Tatar netted the game-winner against his former team. After a hot start, Tatar hasn’t recorded a point in six straight games.

Max Domi tops Montreal with 33 points (14 goals 19 assists) in 36 games, and Jonathan Drouin is second with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Alex Tuch

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Reilly Smith

Oscar Lindberg-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Nick Holden-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

