Goalies on the move as NHL teams prepare for expansion draft

The wheeling and dealing has begun along with the maneuvering for the June 21 NHL Expansion Draft.

As hockey people like to say, it starts in goal. So it comes as no surprise that goaltenders are the players involved in some of the early moves.

Last week, Chicago dealt backup Scott Darling to Carolina. Tuesday, the Dallas Stars obtained Ben Bishop from Los Angeles. Both the Hurricanes and Stars need help in net and the Blackhawks and Kings are set in goal, Chicago with Corey Crawford, Los Angeles with Jonathan Quick.

But by making the moves they made, the Blackhawks and Kings don’t have to risk losing a quality goalie to the Golden Knights in the Expansion Draft. Remember, a team can only protect one goalie and with Darling and Bishop now off the potential market, that’s two fewer goalies the Golden Knights could have acquired.

The Blackhawks and Kings also acquired assets in their deals in the form of draft picks. Chicago received a third-round pick from Carolina while Los Angeles got a fourth-round selection for Bishop. And while neither Darling nor Bishop commanded a high draft pick in return, the bigger picture is saving salary cap space for their former teams.

Friday, Bishop signed a six-year, $29.5 million deal with the Stars. Darling is locked up in Carolina through 2021 after signing a four-year, $16.6 million deal. Bishop made $5.95 million this year while Darling earned $597,000.

Look for more goalies to be moved as June 21 looms closer. Vancouver would love to jettison UFA Ryan Miller and his $6 million salary. Winnipeg would like to do the same with Ondrej Pavelec, who is a free agent and made $4.75 million with the Jets this year.

The New York Islanders would probably like to move Jaroslav Halak, who spent a good portion of last season in the minors and made $4.5 million. He has one year left on his contract. The Islanders are probably comfortable with Thomas Greiss as their No. 1 and they have some good goaltenders in their organization who can back him up after J.F. Berube didn’t wow anyone as Greiss’ backup. Berube is a UFA who made $675,000 this season.

Then there are the side deals. Can Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford convince George McPhee to look the other way on Marc-Andre Fleury and give the Golden Knights enough in return to do so? Can the New York Rangers do the same with Antti Raatna, their goalie of the future while keeping future Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist?

Nobody wants to give anything away for free. McPhee knows this better than anyone. So if he can get what he wants in the form of draft picks for 2018 and beyond and still land decent goaltending, look for him to do it.

Sabres get their man

Jason Botterill was hired Thursday to be the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager and the former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM has a lot of work to do.

Botterill has to hire a head coach to replace Dan Bylsma. He has to replace some scouts and hockey operations people let go when Tim Murray was fired last month. He has the NHL Entry Draft to prepare for along with the Expansion Draft. Murray supposedly was close to a deal with the Golden Knights regarding who not to take on June 21. But with Murray gone, it will be up to Botterill to either resurrect the deal with the Knights or create something else.

“Jason’s hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process,” Sabres owner Terry Pegula said after the team announced the hire. “Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him.”

Botterill, 40, had been in the Penguins’ front office since 2007 and as the assistant GM from 2014.

AHL 2017-18 alignment

The American Hockey League has set its alignment for 2017-18. Once again, there will be 30 teams in four divisions, which means the Golden Knights will be sharing the Chicago Wolves with St. Louis. The official announcement on the affiliation is expected early this week.

The Wolves will play in the AHL Central along with Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.

The Pacific Division has Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Bakersfield, San Antonio, Texas and Tucson. The North has Belleville, Binghamton, Laval, Rochester, Toronto, Syracuse and Utica. The Atlantic, which is the largest of the four divisions with eight teams, has Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre.

