Golden Knights 4-legged fans to host party for Animal Foundation

Two famous Golden Knights pups will be hosting a puppy party to help benefit the Animal Foundation next week.

Bark-Andre Furry and his owner Rick Williams say hello to 3-year-old Griffin Schwarz of Las Vegas before Vegas Golden Knights practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 9, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bark Andre Furry and Sir Winston Da Doodle, two dogs acquiring fame through social media and Knights fandom, are hosting Bark & Winston’s Pucks ’N’ Paws Party at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Tickets to the event benefit the Animal Foundation.

“It’s a great opportunity for dogs and dog lovers to get together, have a terrific time, and raise money for The Animal Foundation,” said Bark Andre Furry’s owner, Rick Williams, in a statement.

The party will start with a “Sniff and Greet” at 6 p.m. at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin, followed by a “Pooch Parade” at 6:15 p.m. The parade will end at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar on the dog-friendly patio, where a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) Dog Buffet will be served. Complimentary appetizers are included with additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Tickets are available online for $25 per person and $5 per dog.

