Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights 4-legged fans to host party for Animal Foundation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2018 - 4:21 pm
 

Two famous Golden Knights pups will be hosting a puppy party to help benefit the Animal Foundation next week.

Bark Andre Furry and Sir Winston Da Doodle, two dogs acquiring fame through social media and Knights fandom, are hosting Bark & Winston’s Pucks ’N’ Paws Party at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Tickets to the event benefit the Animal Foundation.

“It’s a great opportunity for dogs and dog lovers to get together, have a terrific time, and raise money for The Animal Foundation,” said Bark Andre Furry’s owner, Rick Williams, in a statement.

The party will start with a “Sniff and Greet” at 6 p.m. at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin, followed by a “Pooch Parade” at 6:15 p.m. The parade will end at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar on the dog-friendly patio, where a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) Dog Buffet will be served. Complimentary appetizers are included with additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Tickets are available online for $25 per person and $5 per dog.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

