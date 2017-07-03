Golden Knights add depth at goaltender with Oscar Dansk

The Golden Knights added much-needed goaltending depth Monday, signing Oscar Dansk of Sweden to a one-year, two-way contract.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, stops a shot agains the St. Louis Blues during an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Oscar Dansk, right, of Sweden, stops a shot against St. Louis Blues' Jori Lehtera, of Finland, during an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oscar Dansk, left, of Sweden, makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Kuhnhacki, of Germany, during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Penguins 5-4. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Golden Knights added much-needed goaltending depth Monday, signing Oscar Dansk of Sweden to a one-year contract.

Dansk has struggled to establish himself as a pro, and the Knights are hoping the 23-year-old can fulfill the potential that made him a second-round pick (No. 31 overall) by Columbus in 2012.

Dansk spent the past two years playing for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.

He posted a 6-15-1 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2016-17, before returning to North America in April.

Dansk split time between the AHL’s Springfield Falcons and ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings during the 2014-15 season, going 7-7-0 with a 3.57 goals-against avereage and .880 save percentage.

He won a silver medal with Sweden and was named best goaltender at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The Blue Jackets did not extend Dansk a qualifying offer last month after his three-year, entry-level contract expired, making him an unrestricted free agent.

His contract with the Golden Knights is worth an annual average salary of $650,000 at the NHL level, the team said in a news release.

Dansk (6-3, 195 pounds) provides emergency cover should anything happen to goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Calvin Pickard.

Dansk is expected to start the season with the Chicago Wolves, the Knights’ AHL affiliate, and compete for playing time with recently signed Maxime Lagace.

