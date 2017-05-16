Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate to be Chicago Wolves

ROSEMONT, IL - MARCH 18: Chicago Wolves goalie Ville Husso (30) shoots water on himself during an AHL hockey game between the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins on March 18, 2017, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Griffins won 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

One of the worst-kept secrets in hockey was made official Tuesday as the Golden Knights announced they will have their American Hockey League affiliation with the Chicago Wolves.

The Knights, who have a multi-year deal with Chicago, will be the sole NHL team affiliated with the Wolves, replacing the St. Louis Blues.

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “I would like to thank Don Levin, Wendell Young and the rest of the Wolves organization for their commitment to the game and helping young hockey players grow to reach their full potential as professionals. Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”

The AHL is the NHL’s version of Major League Baseball’s Triple-A level.

For the Wolves, who won the AHL Central Division title this season, it’s a chance to get some veteran players and draw talent from two teams.

“If you look at George McPhee’s history, he has always been a general manager who believes that winning is an important part of developing players,” said Levin, the Wolves’ owner and chairman. “Professional playoffs are different than the regular season and he understands that and he wants his players to be ready to win.”

The Knights already have dealt with the Wolves, sending free agent center Reid Duke to them late this season on an amateur tryout contract. Duke did not see any action with Chicago, which made it to the second round of the AHL playoffs before being eliminated by Grand Rapids last Saturday. But he did practice with the team and got a feel for the pro game.

Duke, who will participate in the Knights’ development camp from June 27-July 1 at the Las Vegas Ice Center and should be part of the team’s September training camp, more than likely will start next season in Chicago.

Negotiations began in December as Knights senior vice president Murray Craven reached out to several AHL teams about an affiliation. Chicago had interest and even though the Wolves are in the Midwest, Chicago’s numerous flights to Las Vegas daily and to other parts of the U.S. and Canada overcame geography issues.

By March, the two sides had ironed out all the details. The Wolves asked that the official announcement wait until after their season had concluded.

As for an ECHL affiliate — essentially the team’s Double-A team — the Knights will probably not have one this season and will re-assess the situation next year. Reno is expected to join the league in 2018 and would be an obvious organizational partner.

“We haven’t talked to Vegas,” ECHL president Brian McKenna said Tuesday. “But from what I understand they don’t have enough players to have an ECHL affiliation right now. But we’re obviously monitoring what’s going on there and I’m sure at some point we’ll be involved with them.”

