Golden Knights announce dates for rookie development camp

The Golden Knights will hold their rookie development camp June 26-30 at City National Arena, the team announced Tuesday.

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass during a face off against the Los Angles Kings at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. David Sheehan/CaliShooterOne Photography.

The practices are open to the public, and the roster will be released following the NHL Draft that takes place June 22-23.

Last year’s first-round picks Cody Glass, Nick Suzuki and Erik Brannstrom are expected to participate.

The first practice session is at 2:15 p.m. June 26, followed by another practice at 4:15 p.m.

The practice sessions continue June 27 (9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.) and June 28 (9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.), with a scrimmage to follow at 4 p.m.

The camp concludes with scrimmages at 10 a.m. June 29 and at 10:15 a.m. June 30.

Knights mine German league

The Knights signed forward Brooks Macek, who helped Germany win the silver medal at the 2018 Olympics, to a two-way contract.

Macek, 26, led the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany with 26 goals during the regular season. He posted 44 points in 50 games and added 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to help EHC Red Bull München win its third straight German league championship.

Macek had four points in seven games for Germany during the Olympics in South Korea.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Macek was a sixth-round selection (171st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Macek’s deal has an average annual value of $650,000 in the NHL and an American Hockey League base of $175,000.

