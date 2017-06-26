Golden Knights announce roster for this week’s developmental camp

Cody Glass, who was the first player selected by the Vegas Golden Knights at 2017 NHL Entry Draft, listens during a media scrum at the in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, June 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Cody Glass, right, who was selected sixth overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, is interviewed by the Review-Journal's Ed Graney in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, June 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Golden Knights Monday announced their 44-man roster for their first development camp and all of the team’s draft picks are expected to participate at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

Included is Cody Glass, the team’s first draft pick at No. 6 overall.

The camp runs Tuesday through Saturday and all sessions are open to the public.

Here’s the team’s roster:

Forwards (24): Patrick Bajkov, Alex Barre-Boulet, Kenny Brooks, Nick Campoli, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Jayden Halbgewachs, Brendan Harris, Tomas Hyka, Ben Jones, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Josh Melnick, Darian Romanko, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Slaker, Martin Sundberg, Nick Suzuki, Alex Tuch, Max Veronneau, Sebastian Vidmar, Tyler Wong

Defensemen (15): Jake Bischoff, Erik Brannstrom, Nikolas Brouillard, Dylan Coghlan, Wyatt Ege, Max Gottlieb, Nicolas Hague, Grant Hutton, Michael Kim, Dmitry Osipov, Alexey Solovyev, Keoni Texeira, Matthew Timms, Will Warm, Justin Wells

Goaltenders (5): Griffen Outhouse, Jiri Patera, Artur Pavliukov, Logan Thompson, Maksim Zhukov.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

