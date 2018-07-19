Golden Knights, Army reach trademark coexistence agreement

Amicable resolution reached after the Army filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January.

Charmaine Pennington, left, shops for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said husband Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights nickname will continue to apply to the Vegas NHL franchise and the U.S. Army’s parachute exhibition team under an agreement announced Thursday.

A statement issued by the hockey team revealed the parties have entered into a trademark coexistence agreement regarding the name and logo.

“We are pleased that we have agreed to coexist regarding the use of the ‘Golden Knights’ mark and name,” Foley said in the statement. “Our discussions with the Army were collaborative and productive throughout this entire process. We are appreciative of their efforts and commitment to reaching an amicable resolution.”

The Army had filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January, claiming rights to the name and colors it had used for its parachute team for more than 50 years.

Foley is a graduate of West Point.

