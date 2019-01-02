Golden Knights begin pivotal month on NHL calendar

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said the team will learn a great deal about itself in the first month of the new year.

There are several important dates on the calendar that are traditional measuring sticks during the NHL season.

Jan. 1 doesn’t seem to be one of them, at least in the Golden Knights locker room.

“I don’t even know the days or the dates half the time when we’re playing,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I know we just passed the halfway mark, which is a key for us. We’ve played some really good hockey over this stretch. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Defenseman Nate Schmidt sees New Year’s Day as the start of an important month for hockey teams.

“I think January itself is a mile marker for the season,” he said. “It’s usually about the halfway point, and it’s usually about the time in the season where you’re trying to put everything together to find out what you’re made of for the rest of the year. I know there’s a bunch of stats about where you are at Thanksgiving or Christmas or whatever, but I think the month of January is the storyteller of the season. You understand if you’re in or out or a buyer or a seller at the trade deadline. Those questions are answered in January.”

Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings was the first of seven home games in January. The Knights play three road games in the month.

Roster update

Forward Max Pacioretty participated in the team’s morning skate at City National Arena but remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Gallant said Pacioretty was close to returning. He has been out since leaving a game at Columbus on Dec. 17.

“He’s still day to day but doing good. Hopefully soon,” Gallant said.

Defenseman Colin Miller didn’t skate and remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Gallant also said Miller was day to day.

The coach had no update on Valentin Zykov, who was claimed off waivers Saturday but has yet to join the team because of an immigration delay.

Gallant gave a brief assessment of what he expects from Zykov when he joins the team.

“He’s a big, strong guy,” Gallant said of the 2013 second-round draft pick. “He hasn’t played a whole lot in the NHL, but he’s had a lot of success in the (American Hockey League). He goes to the front of the net real hard, and he’s got great hands to put the puck in the net. He’s just got to do it at the next level.”

Desert winter classic?

The outdoor game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins was on the TV in the Knights locker room as the morning skate concluded Tuesday.

Schmidt was intrigued by the possibility of playing in the event.

“I think these games are great for the sport,” he said. “I love the traditional matchups like this, but at the same time, it would be nice to see a Golden Knights game. It seems as though there’s similar types of teams every year, which I understand in that you want to hit as broad an audience as possible just to grow the sport.”

Schmidt played in an outdoor game in college and said he loved it despite a subpar playing surface. Ryan Reaves had a similar opinion of his 2017 Winter Classic experience with the Blues.

“It was a blast,” he said. “It’s always nice to get some good ice and good weather. I’ve seen some games with a lot of snow, and the year I played, we had some rain in the first period, but it was great. It was one of the cooler experiences of my life, for sure.”

