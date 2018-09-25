Golden Knights’ Chance throws shade at new Flyers’ mascot Gritty

Gritty, an orange bearded creature with big eyes and a knack for imitating Kim Kardashian , has received plenty of criticism on Twitter since his unveiling Monday and Chance piled on Tuesday.

Golden Knights’ mascot Chance sent a check new Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty’s way Tuesday on Twitter.

Gritty, an orange bearded creature with big eyes and a knack for imitating Kim Kardashian, has received plenty of criticism on Twitter since his unveiling Monday. Chance piled on by asking if he should send a thank you card to Philadelphia because the NHL’s newest mascot makes the gila monster look better by comparison.

Look at the bright side @NHLFlyers fans… his beard covers up your logo. #MascotShade https://t.co/CbQygNGwqB — Chance (@ChanceNHL) September 24, 2018

Here’s hoping Gritty comes to Las Vegas for the Knights’ season opener against the Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 4. Some sort of competition between he and Chance is what the world needs.

