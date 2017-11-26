Golden Knights’ David Perron misses trip to Arizona

Golden Knights forward David Perron, who has six goals and 19 points, suffered an upper-body injury early in the second period against San Jose on Friday and did not return.

Nov 24, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) skates with the puck during the first period of play against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Golden Knights were without one of their top scorers Saturday, as forward David Perron did not make the trip to Gila River Arena for the game with the Arizona Coyotes.

The right wing, who got hit by San Jose’s Timo Meier early in the second period of Friday’s game at T-Mobile Arena, remained in Las Vegas to receive medical treatment for what the team called an upper-body injury. He remains listed as day to day.

“The medical staff decided it would be better for him not to make the trip,” coach Gerard Gallant said before the game.

Perron is tied with James Neal for second on the team in scoring with six goals and 19 points. William Karlsson leads the Knights with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists).

Brendan Leipsic, who took Perron’s place on the line of Erik Haula and Neal against the Sharks, came off that line Saturday with Oscar Lindberg taking Perron’s spot.

Leipsic returned to the third line to play with Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch. Tomas Nosek, who was a healthy scratch Friday, returned to the Knights’ lineup, taking his regular spot on the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Will Carrier.

Lagace on trip

Goaltender Maxime Lagace, who left Friday’s game against San Jose after the second period with what the team said was an illness, was on the trip to Arizona and suited up. But his streak of 11 straight starts was snapped, as Malcolm Subban got the call against the Coyotes.

Subban played a scoreless third period and overtime in a 5-4 win over the Sharks and faced just three shots.

Keller for Calder?

Coyotes rookie center Clayton Keller has been a bright spot in the team’s dismal season. The former Boston University freshman star from St. Louis has a team-high 11 goals and 20 points.

But Keller has had a tough November. He has just two goals for the month and last scored Nov. 6 against Washington.

Despite the recent slump, Keller, the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, is still in the mix among rookie scoring leaders. Going into Saturday’s game, he was third behind Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and the New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal, who have 22 points apiece.

Day off

The Knights will take Sunday off and return to the ice Monday at City National Arena to prepare for Tuesday’s home game against Dallas. Then it’s off to St. Paul for a Thursday game against the Minnesota Wild, followed by a trip to Winnipeg to meet the Jets on Friday.

