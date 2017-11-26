Golden Knights defeat Coyotes 4-2, remain in first place in division

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 1:42 span of the second period, then held off a furious third-period rally to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night before 13,226 at Gila River Arena.
Tomas Nosek, William Karlsson and Erik Haula put the puck past starting goaltender Scott Wedgewood, with Haula’s power-play goal sending Wedgewood to the bench in favor of backup Marek Langhamer.
Nosek’s goal, a short-handed tally, came off a fine defensive effort, as he stole the puck at the Knights blueline from Coyotes all-star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, skated in 2-on-1 with Cody Eakin, held the puck, then wristed a shot over Wedgewood’s right shoulder for a 1-0 lead. It was Nosek’s third goal this season, two of which have come against the Coyotes.
Karlsson, the hottest of all the Knights, made the score 2-0 after Jonathan Marchessault won a faceoff cleanly in the Arizona zone and drew the puck back to Karlsson, who was untouched in the slot. His slap shot whizzed by Wedgewood for Karlsson’s team-leading 13th goal of the season.
Haula’s goal, his seventh, came after he banged home a rebound of Marchessault’s shot as the Coyotes were serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice.
At the other end, Malcolm Subban made his first start in goal since Oct. 21 and stopped 23 of 25 shots. The Coyotes scored 21 seconds into the third period, as Ekman-Larsson’s shot from the point eluded Subban. Brendan Perlini scored from in close to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:25 to play.
Marchessault sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1.7 seconds remaining, as the Coyotes pulled Langhamer with two minutes remaining for a sixth attacker.
