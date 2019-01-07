Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb ends goal drought

The Golden Knights defenseman hadn’t scored in 276 days and entered Sunday as one of only two skaters without a goal this season.

New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen (23) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) collide in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brayden McNabb waited 276 days to score a goal.

The Golden Knights defenseman almost had to wait a little bit longer.

McNabb’s wrist shot from the point beat New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid with 8:43 left in the second period of the Knights’ 3-2 win Sunday, but the goal was immediately waived off by the referees for goaltender interference. It took a challenge from coach Gerard Gallant to determine forward Ryan Carpenter did not interfere with Kinkaid and give McNabb his first goal since April 5.

“I thought for sure it was going to be no goal,” McNabb said. “That’s just naturally how it goes. I didn’t see the play at all, but it’s nice they overturned it.”

McNabb’s first goal and 10th point leaves defenseman Jonathon Merrill as the only skater this season without a goal. Teammate Alex Tuch was so excited to see McNabb get on the board he reached out over the bench to hug the defenseman after the puck went in the net.

“He’s been itching for it,” Tuch said. “It’s a good bounce, but I think it was well-deserved. I think he’s playing really well. He’s having some good offensive chances and one was just bound to go in.”

McNabb said he was more pleased with his defensive performance, which included four hits, three blocked shots and 2:31 of penalty kill time late in the third period.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to score but my job is defense,” McNabb said. “To take care of my own end and let the offense take care of itself.”

Tuch’s routine

Tuch doesn’t mix up his game day routine too much when the Golden Knights play in the afternoon.

He does change things the night before, however.

“I probably just eat a little bigger dinner than usually because you want to get those carbs, that fuel in you with an earlier start,” Tuch said.

The team also doesn’t hold a morning practice so players can go right to the rink and get ready like they did for Sunday’s 1 p.m. start against the Devils.

“You kind of just get up and get going,” defenseman Nick Holden said before the team’s seventh game at or before 1 p.m. PT. “They’re actually really nice. I think we prefer this.”

Carrier scratched

Forward William Carrier was scratched Sunday and missed his first game of the season. Forward Oscar Lindberg replaced him on the fourth line.

The only Knights players who have appeared in every game this season are forwards William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith and defensemen McNabb and Holden.

Odds and ends

— Smith went to the locker room with an injury in the third period and did not return. Coach Gerard Gallant said he would have more on Smith’s status Monday.

— Defenseman Shea Theodore returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game at the Anaheim Ducks with an illness. Defenseman Brad Hunt was scratched as a result.

