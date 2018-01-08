Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa sidelined for third time

Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa sat out Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers due to an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Luca Sbisa can’t seem to stay healthy.

The Golden Knights defenseman sat out Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers due to an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Sbisa was hurt during Friday’s 5-4 victory at Chicago, his first game back after being activated from the injured-reserve list.

“It’s always frustrating for him, definitely,” Gallant said Sunday following the team’s morning skate.

Gallant didn’t provide any details about Sbisa’s latest injury. He got the better of his fight with Chicago’s John Hayden 6:25 into the second period and played a regular shift after serving the five-minute penalty.

Sbisa blocked a shot by the Blackhawks’ Brandon Saad with 1:16 left in the second, then did not play at all in the third period.

He was not on the ice for the Knights’ skate Sunday at City National Arena.

“I don’t know if he got hurt in the fight or what it was,” Gallant said. “He’s a physical guy and a tough guy. We don’t need our players fighting a whole lot, but if you have to stand up, you have to stand up.”

This marks the third time Sbisa has been sidelined this season. He missed nine games with a lower-body injury suffered Dec. 12 against Carolina and also missed seven games in November.

With Sbisa scratched, the Knights were down to six healthy defensemen against the Rangers. Brad Hunt took Sbisa’s spot and partnered with Colin Miller on defense.

Bellemare back

Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare returned to the Knights lineup after missing the past two games following the birth of his son.

“I went from being with the team, which is positive, to something even more positive, which is having a baby,” Bellemare said Sunday morning. “I have every reason to be happy, so it should help me out there.”

The Knights went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in Bellemare’s absence and killed 18 straight short-handed situations entering Sunday’s game.

Odds and ends

Gallant officially was named coach of the Pacific Division for the All-Star Game on Jan. 28 at Tampa, Florida. … Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith was scratched and did not play against his brother Reilly, a Knights forward.

