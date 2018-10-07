Golden Knights’ Erik Haula content at new position

Back in Minnesota, where he skated in college and at the start of his NHL career, Erik Haula played right wing for the second straight game after centering the Golden Knights’ second line last season.

Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) pushes off Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Stastny (26) in the first period during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) gets this shot past Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk to win an NHL hockey game in a shootout Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with center Ryan Carpenter (40) after scoring an NHL hockey game winning goal in a shootout Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Erik Haula was in a familiar place at an unfamiliar position Saturday.

Back in Minnesota, where he skated in college and at the start of his NHL career, Haula played right wing for the second straight game after centering the Golden Knights’ second line last season. It’s a notable change for a player who had a career-high 55 points last season, but Haula isn’t sweating it.

“It’s honestly not as big of a transition as people make it,” Haula said.

For Haula, whom the Knights acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the expansion draft, moving to wing means he has to use his speed to create chances for himself and linemates Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty. His skating could add a different dimension to a line with a strong passer (Stastny) and shooter (Pacioretty), and Haula has accepted his new role without complaint.

“If you asked him where he’d love to play, he’d love to play center,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “But if you asked him if he’s happy playing wing, he’s definitely happy playing wing. That’s what matters to me. It’s about playing for the team, and that’s why our team was successful last year, because it’s all about the team first.”

Brannstrom nets winner

Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom scored once in regulation and again in overtime to lead the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 win in their season opener.

The 19-year-old was the final defenseman the team sent out of training camp, and general manager George McPhee said Brannstrom needed more seasoning before playing in the NHL.

“He wasn’t quite ready for this,” McPhee said Wednesday. “I don’t know if we’ll see him this year or not. It depends on how he plays and what our needs are. I don’t like bringing guys up before they’re ready, and ideally you bring them up when they’re ready to stay here for a while.”

Home stretch

Minnesota native Jake Bischoff led stretches at the Knights’ morning skate.

The defenseman was a Minnesota Mr. Hockey finalist (best high school player) at Grand Rapids High and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Minnesota.

Injury updates

— Center Cody Eakin, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, participated in Saturday’s morning skate with a noncontact jersey.

— Forward Alex Tuch, also on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, did not travel with the Knights to Minnesota.

