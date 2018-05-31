Golden Knights fall 3-2 as Capitals even Stanley Cup Final

The Washington Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night behind goals by Lars Eller, Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Orpik, evening the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.
Ovechkin and Orpik scored in the second period to put the Capitals ahead 3-1. Shea Theodore responded late in the period to bring the Knights within 3-2. James Neal had opened the scoring in the first period for the Knights.
The Capitals now have home-ice advantage heading into Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Saturday at 5 p.m. in Washington.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
