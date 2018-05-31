Golden Knights fall 3-2 as Capitals even Stanley Cup Final

The Washington Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night behind goals by Lars Eller, Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Orpik, evening the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored on by the Washington Capitals during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with center Jonathan Marchessault (81), right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) gets tripped up as Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74), center Lars Eller (20) and goaltender Braden Holtby (70) defend during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) lines up his shot before scoring against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate at the start of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) celebrates his score against Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) shoots for a score against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals players get into a scuffle during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals players get into a scuffle during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) leaves the ice after taking a hit against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92)reacts after taking a hit against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) ad goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defend against Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) defends a shot against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his score with left wing Erik Haula (56) and left wing David Perron (57) against Washington Capitals during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) looks for a shot against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for a save against Washington Capitals during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) shoots on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) collides with Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) takes a fall during the second period against Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ovechkin and Orpik scored in the second period to put the Capitals ahead 3-1. Shea Theodore responded late in the period to bring the Knights within 3-2. James Neal had opened the scoring in the first period for the Knights.

The Capitals now have home-ice advantage heading into Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Saturday at 5 p.m. in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

