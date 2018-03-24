Golden Knights fall to Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in shootout

Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at Pepsi Center.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Blake Comeau, front, looks to pass the puck as Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Colin Miller, left, and Shea Theodore skate in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Knights had a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory, but will await the results from Saturday night’s games involving Los Angeles and St. Louis to see whether they will receive the necessary help to clinch.

Jonathan Marchessault scored early in the third period for the Knights to tie the game at 1.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who missed Thursday’s game at San Jose, made 29 saves for the Knights (47-21-7, 101 points).

