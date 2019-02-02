Golden Knights fall to Hurricanes in first game since break

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored twice, but the Golden Knights lost to the host Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at PNC Arena in their first game after an eight-day break.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) with Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) sakes with the puck after taking it from Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Shea Theodore scored twice, but the Golden Knights lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at PNC Arena in their first game after an eight-day break.

Goaltender Maxime Lagace, who served as the backup for six games before the All-Star break, was handed his first start and finished with 27 saves.

The Knights have lost three straight games and five of their past seven.

Carolina’s Jordan Martinook finished off an odd-man rush to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 advantage with 1:37 remaining in the second period.

All-Star Sebastian Aho added his team-best 23rd goal at 3:51 of the third period, and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist for Carolina.

Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek made 22 saves to help the Hurricanes win for the 10th time in their past 14 games (10-3-1).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.