Golden Knights fall to Panthers for fourth straight loss, 3-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida’s Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway at 6:13 of the third period to hand the Golden Knights a 3-1 loss Saturday at BB&T Center.
The Knights dropped their fourth straight game, the longest regular-season losing skid in franchise history. They lost four straight to Washington in the Stanley Cup Final.
Coach Gerard Gallant switched his forward lines, but the move couldn’t spark the Knights’ stagnant offense, which has scored two goals or fewer in five of the past six games.
Max Pacioretty scored for the Knights at 8:07 of the first period, tying the score 1-1.
Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 22 saves and received a little help from the crossbar to deny Evgenii Dadonov on a penalty shot late in the first period.
Aleksander Barkov scored 12 seconds into the game for Florida, the fastest goal to start a game the Knights have allowed. The previous record was 16 seconds by Columbus’ Artemi Panarin on March 6.
Panthers goaltender James Reimer made 34 saves.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.