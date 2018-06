The Golden Knights made their way to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights fan Tim Haughinberry, Frank Veilleux, and Mindy and Kevin Volcic cheer for Vegas outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Walker Sventy, 8, left, and his brother Bear, 7, made the trek from Detroit for Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights Zsolt Szorenyi, right, of Las Vegas poses with Washington Capitals fan Bob Gendler of Rockville, Md., before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A pair of Golden Knights fans cheer before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fan Kevin Volcic cheers before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shaggy, right, and Sting perform outside of the National Portrait Gallery before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sting performs outside of the National Portrait Gallery before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shaggy, left, and Sting perform outside of the National Portrait Gallery before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals fan Ovie, an 8-year-old English Bulldog, outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals fans watch a street performer outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Eric Minor, with Arrow Advertising, sign spins outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sting, left, and Shaggy perform outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals fans cheer for Sting and Shaggy outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals fan Donald Tobery outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sting performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sting performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Joanne Regenbaum and Marissa Montalbo outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sting, left, and Shaggy perform outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Shaggy performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals and Knights fans alike partied ahead of the game in the streets of D.C.

The series is currently tied, 1-1.

