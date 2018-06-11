Golden Knights’ fans organize ‘thank you’ video for players

The hockey season may be over but Golden Knights fans around Las Vegas are looking to show their appreciation for Vegas’ hockey team.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Nate Schmidt during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Organizers of the Facebook page “A Love Letter from Fans” hope to get Knights fans from around the valley together to film a thank you video for the players. The group is currently organizing filming days at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas, at Sunset Park and at City National Arena in Summerlin.

Filming will take place at the Healing Garden on Friday at 6 p.m. and at Sunset Park on Sunday at 8 a.m. A time and place for filming at City National Arena has yet to be determined.

Fans who can’t make one of the filming times can submit a thank you video to the page’s Google Drive. The deadline to submit videos is Sunday by noon PT.

