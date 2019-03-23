Golden Knights’ Fleury welcomes #VegasBorn baby

The long-awaited arrival of Baby Fleury is finally over.
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and his wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, welcomed their son on Friday.
Veronique announced the arrival of their son, James, on Instagram Saturday morning.
“He’s here,” Veronique said. “The new love of our life, baby James Fleury.”
James weighed in at 9.3 pounds and was 21 inches long.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.