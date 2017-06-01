Golden Knights form ECHL partnership with Mallards

The Golden Knights practice facility construction site on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Golden Knights have entered into a multi-year affiliation with the ECHL Quad City Mallards, who are based in Moline, Illinois, General Manager George McPhee announced Thursday.

The Golden Knights, who also have a multi-year affiliation with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, will be able to transfer players to and from Quad City during the 2017-18 season. The Wolves will receive players from the Mallards, who will function as the organization’s Double-AA minor league team.

“We are excited to add the ECHL’s Quad City Mallards as an affiliate,” McPhee said in a statement. “We believe that between the Mallards and our AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, our players will effectively develop in each of those systems.

”Quad City has a rich hockey history and we are pleased to have entered into an affiliation relationship with them in our first season.”

The ECHL has 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province. The ECHL had affiliations with 26 of the 30 NHL teams during the 2016-17 season.

The Quad City franchise moved to the league before the 2014-15 season after the dissolution of the Central Hockey League.