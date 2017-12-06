Golden Knights forward David Perron misses 6th game in row

Forward David Perron was not activated from the injured-reserve list Tuesday and missed his sixth straight game when the Golden Knights hosted the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) shoots on goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) during the third period at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 22. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Knights played it safe with injured forward David Perron.

Perron was a full participant in the Knights’ morning skate Tuesday at City National Arena and also practiced Monday when he told reporters he was close to returning.

He is expected to be activated from injured-reserve prior to Friday’s game at Nashville.

“He’s a big part of the power play, and he’s a big part of our offense with that line,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Tuesday after the team’s morning skate. “He makes a big difference, for sure.”

Perron was injured Nov. 24 in a second-period collision with San Jose’s Timo Meier. He was the second-leading scorer for the Knights at the time of the injury with six goals and 13 assists.

Oscar Lindberg played on the line with Erik Haula and James Neal for the second straight game in Perron’s absence.

Lindberg banged home a rebound late in the first period to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. It was his first goal since Oct. 31 against the New York Rangers, ending a 14-game scoreless streak.

Hockey business

The Knights ranked as the 14th most valuable franchise in the NHL, according to Forbes magazine’s latest list of valuations.

The Knights are worth $500 million, the expansion fee paid by owner Bill Foley. The New York Rangers at $1.5 billion are Forbes’ most valuable team for the third straight year.

Arizona ($300 million) is the NHL’s least valuable franchise.

Rakell returns

The Ducks have been devastated by injuries this season but welcomed back forward Rickard Rakell on Tuesday.

Rakell, the team’s second-leading scorer with 18 points, missed the past five games with an upper-body injury. He was on a line with Corey Perry and newly acquired Adam Henrique.

Meanwhile, the Ducks announced before the game that injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm (upper body) returned to Anaheim, and the team recalled defenseman Jaycob Megna from San Diego of the American Hockey League.

Center Joseph Blandisi (upper body) also was a late scratch for the Ducks.

Viewing party

The Knights will host a public viewing party at 5 p.m. Saturday at City National Arena for the game against the Dallas Stars.

Cost of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids, which includes skate rental.

