Golden Knights get chance to end series at T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is taken to the ice by San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) cheers after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) on Friday, March 29, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) pushes Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a stop against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and left wing Tomas Nosek (92) look on. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) takes down Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) swings at San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) takes down San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights won playoff series last year in Los Angeles, San Jose and Winnipeg.

They would like to add Las Vegas to that list.

During their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Knights never had an opportunity for a happy handshake line on their home ice. Their first chance comes Sunday in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

“We haven’t had a chance, and now we have a chance to do it,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “This is a special time. The fans have been behind us since Day 1. It’s time to give them what they want.”

The Knights’ playoff victories over the Kings in four games, the Sharks in six and the Jets in five last season meant the only elimination game at T-Mobile Arena was Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Washington Capitals won to clinch the Cup, but Sunday’s game gives the home team a chance at a better result.

“It’d be nice,” forward Ryan Reaves said. “The fans have never been able to celebrate with us, so I think it’d be a nice treat for them and for us for sure.”

The Knights know finishing the series won’t be easy. Their elimination games against the Kings, Jets and Capitals were decided by one goal.

“It’s the hardest thing to do in sports, end a team’s season,” Schmidt said. “It’s difficult no matter what part of the series it’s in. This is a (Sharks) team that’s got a lot of experience, but our team has a lot of experience, too, in this area. Come tomorrow afternoon, our guys will be ready to play in front of our fans.”

Fleury doesn’t make Vezina cut

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was not named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy (best goalie) on Saturday. The honor went to the Dallas Stars’ Ben Bishop, the New York Islanders’ Robin Lehner and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andre Vasilevskiy.

Fleury was named to his fourth All-Star Game this season but never has been a Vezina finalist. The 34-year-old was tied for fifth in wins (35) and ranked second in shutouts (8), but his save percentage (.913) was tied for 24th among goaltenders with 10 or more starts. His goals-against average (2.51) was 13th among goalies with 10 or more starts.

Extra rest

For the first time in the series, the Knights and Sharks were given a two-day break between games. Knights coach Gerard Gallant expects that extra rest to result in an entertaining Game 6.

“I think it’s going to help both teams with their energy,” Gallant said. “I think both teams will be ready to go, and that’s why I think it’s going to be the best game of the series.”

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.